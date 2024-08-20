Should you back Roma, even if they sell Paulo Dybala?

The potential departure of Paulo Dybala from Roma to the Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah has sparked intense debate among fans and analysts alike.

Dybala, often seen as Roma’s most talented player, has been central to the club’s attacking prowess over the past two seasons, contributing 34 goals and 18 assists.

However, his move to Saudi Arabia presents a complex situation for the Giallorossi, one that could both enhance and diminish their chances of finishing in the top four of Serie A or winning silverware this season.

Paulo Dybala has scored 34 goals and provided 18 assists for Roma since 2022/2023. Roma has finished sixth in Serie A for the past three seasons and has not played in the Champions League since 2018/2019. Matias Soulè scored 11 times for Frosinone in 2023/2024, but the team was relegated to Serie B.

Financial Gain vs. Talent Loss

On the financial front, Dybala’s transfer would be a significant windfall for Roma. The club acquired Dybala on a free transfer, and his potential sale for around €15-20 million would represent pure profit. Dybala’s contract, which automatically renews if he plays 15 matches this season, could see his salary rise to €7 million per season, a burden for a club looking to stabilise its finances.

From a tactical perspective, however, losing Dybala could leave a significant void. The Argentine is not just a goal-scorer, but also a creative force who has the ability to change the course of a match with his vision and technical skills. Even with his injury-prone nature—having missed 29 games over the last two seasons—his presence on the pitch often brings a spark that Roma may struggle to replicate.

To mitigate the potential loss of Dybala, Roma have already secured the services of 21-year-old Matias Soulé, a highly-rated young talent who netted 11 goals for Frosinone last season. Soulé’s stats in terms of expected goals (xG) and expected assists are similar to Dybala’s, suggesting that he could effectively fill the Argentine's boots.

However, while Soulé shows promise, he is still unproven at the highest level. Replacing a player of Dybala’s calibre with a youngster always carries risks, especially when that youngster is expected to perform immediately in a team with top-four aspirations.

A calculated gamble?

The departure of Dybala could also affect the overall dynamics of the squad. The Argentine’s presence, while undoubtedly a boost when he’s fit, also poses tactical challenges.

His tendency to play centrally can sometimes unbalance the team, requiring additional cover in midfield and on the flanks. This often forces Roma to adjust their formation and playing style to accommodate his unique talents, which can be both a strength and a weakness.

Without Dybala, Roma might have the opportunity to develop a more cohesive and balanced system, particularly with the younger, more dynamic Soulé who could provide more consistent availability due to his age and fitness. This could lead to a more balanced team that doesn’t have to rely on a single star player to carry the attacking load, potentially making Roma less predictable and harder to defend against.

However, the timing of this potential transfer is far from ideal. With the Serie A season just begun, losing a key player like Dybala could disrupt Roma’s preparations and impact their early-season form.

On Sunday, Paulo Dybala's late introduction against Cagliari nearly changed the game for Roma, delivering a precise assist that led to Artem Dobvyk’s header hitting the crossbar.

His impact was notable, but not decisive as the Giallorossi came out of Sardinia with just a point.

While Roma have strengthened their squad this summer, with the likes of last season’s La Liga top goalscorer Artem Dobvyk and Enzo Le Fee, the loss of a player of Dybala’s quality could make the difference in tight matches, especially against other top-four contenders.