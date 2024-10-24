Matchday 9 sees second-placed Inter host third-placed Juve, with both teams keen to turn up the heat on Antonio Conte’s Serie A pace-setters Napoli.

Our predictions for Serie A Matchday 9

(25th October 2024) Udinese to beat Cagliari @2.20 with 1xBet , representing a 47.62% chance for Udinese to win at home.

, representing a 47.62% chance for Udinese to win at home. (26th October 2024) Napoli to beat Lecce @1.34 with 1xBet , representing a 76.92% chance for the league leaders to beat second-bottom Lecce.

, representing a 76.92% chance for the league leaders to beat second-bottom Lecce. (27th October 2024) Parma to draw with Empoli @3.25 with 1xBet , representing a 30.77% chance for Empoli to get a point at Parma.

, representing a 30.77% chance for Empoli to get a point at Parma. (27th October 2024) Lazio to beat Genoa @1.60 with 1xBet , representing a 65.36% chance of Lazio overcoming third-bottom Genoa.

, representing a 65.36% chance of Lazio overcoming third-bottom Genoa. (27th October 2024) Inter to beat Juventus @1.83 with 1xBet, representing a 55.56% chance of Inter beating Juve.

Hosts to make it 12 points from 15 at home: Udinese vs Cagliari

Date: 25/10/2024

Kick-off: 6.30 pm

Udinese to secure their fourth home wins in five by defeating Cagliari @2.20 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 22/10/24)

Udinese are just one point behind fourth-placed AC Milan, largely due to their home form. They’ve averaged 2.25 points per game on home soil so far this season. Also, they’ve scored first in three of their four home games, which suggests they’ll try to be quick out of the blocks against Cagliari on Friday night.

Cagliari have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three matches, which should give Udinese some encouragement. Udinese managed to score twice at home to defending champions Inter in an entertaining 3-2 defeat back in September.

League leaders to win: Napoli vs Lecce

Date: 26/10/2024

Kick-off: 3 pm

Napoli to maintain their 100% home record by beating Lecce @1.34 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 22/10/24)

Antonio Conte has made an immediate impact at Napoli, steering the club to the top of Serie A after the opening eight fixtures with six wins, one draw and one loss. They’ve won all four of their home games so far and second-bottom Lecce are highly unlikely to pose too much of a threat to the Partenopei this weekend.

Lecce have managed only one point from their four away games so far this season. They haven’t scored a single goal on their travels in 2024/25. Furthermore, they’ve managed to win and keep a clean sheet in 50% of Napoli’s home games this season, which doesn’t bode well for Lecce’s chances.

Empoli to show their stubborn streak in stalemate: Parma vs Empoli

Date: 27/10/2024

Kick-off: 12.30 pm

Empoli to do enough to earn a share of the spoils at Parma @ 3.47 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 22/10/24)

11th-placed Empoli make the trip to Parma on Sunday lunchtime, aiming to keep some distance between themselves and the bottom three. Empoli’s away form has been the bedrock of their solid start to the season, averaging 1.75 points per game on the road. Parma’s home form has been largely unimpressive, averaging one point per game. This suggests a tight encounter is in store this weekend.

Parma have lost their last two home games 3-2 to Cagliari and Udinese. Conceding six in their last two games is sure to prompt manager Fabio Pecchia to tighten things up against Empoli.

Stadio Olimpico still a fortress: Lazio vs Genoa

Date: 27/10/2024

Kick-off: 3 pm

Lazio to rack up their fourth home league win against Genoa @1.60 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 22/10/24)

Lazio are just one point behind fourth-placed AC Milan, and they entertain Genoa this weekend knowing a win could push them into the top four. Lazio have won almost half (16) of their last 33 meetings. At home, Lazio have been in imperious form, winning three and drawing one of their four fixtures.

Genoa have averaged just one point per game away from the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. Furthermore, Lazio have scored first in eight of their last ten meetings, suggesting the home side is more likely to get a foothold in the game early.

Juve’s unbeaten record in jeopardy: Inter vs Juventus

Date: 27/10/2024

Kick-off: 6 pm

Inter to extend their four-game unbeaten run against Juve with a home win @1.83 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 22/10/24)

Our Serie A predictions indicate both defending champions Inter and Juventus have made impressive starts to the 2024/25 Serie A season. Inter have 17 points from their first eight games, while Juve have 16 points from their initial eight fixtures. Juve are the only unbeaten side left in the league, but we expect this statistic to end on Sunday evening.

Inter are on a four-game winning streak in Serie A, with Antonio Conte’s Napoli motivating Inter to keep up with the early pace-setters. Juve haven’t beaten Inter in their last four meetings. The games have ended with two or less goals scored in each of their last six match-ups. However, Inter have been averaging 2.50 goals scored per game at the San Siro this season. They will be the best-placed team to put Juventus’ backline to the test, having kept clean sheets in all three of their away games to date.

Conclusion

Our Serie A predictions see Inter edge out Juventus in the biggest game of Serie A’s Matchday 9. However, league leaders Napoli should retain their place with a routine home win over Lecce. It should also be a straightforward home victory for Lazio over lowly Genoa, as well as Udinese against the bottom-half Cagliari. Meanwhile, lowly Parma may only do enough for a draw at home to a stubborn Empoli outfit.

Please bet on Serie A responsibly by sticking to your staking and loss limits to keep your football betting fun.