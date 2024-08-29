Serie A Betting Predictions Matchday 3

The title contenders are all featured in this weekend’s Serie A betting preview.

Juventus are the only side to have won both of their matches, so the likes of Inter and AC Milan must work hard to keep pace. We bring you five bets in the Italian top flight ahead of the kick-off.

Our predictions for Serie A matchday 3

(30/08/2024) - Inter vs Atalanta: Inter to win @ 1.70 on MozzartBet, indicating a 56% chance for the champions’ side to win.

(31/08/2024) - Bologna vs Empoli: Bologna to win @ 1.70 on MozzartBet, indicating a 56% chance for the home side to win.

(31/08/2024) - Lazio vs Milan: Milan to earn three points.

(31/08/2024) - Napoli vs Parma: Napoli to win @ 1.50 on MozzartBet, indicating a 56% chance for Conte’s team to win.

(01/09/2024) - Juventus vs Roma: Juventus to win @ 1.80 on MozzartBet, indicating a 56% chance for the Old Lady to emerge victorious.

Inter to Continue Impressive Run Over Atalanta: Inter vs Atalanta

Date: 30/08/2024

Kick-off: 19:45

The home side to win @1.70 on MozzartBet correct as of 28/08/24

Inter have picked up four points from their opening two matches of the Serie A season, so they go into matchday 3 two points behind Juventus. I Nerazzurri face a difficult test here, but their record at the San Siro is superb. Simone Inzaghi’s side are unbeaten in their last 22 matches in front of their own supporters across all competitions. Over that period, Inter have scored 1.45 more goals per game than they have conceded.

Atalanta have a miserable record against Inter. They haven’t earned a win over the reigning champions of Italy since 2012. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side come into this clash having lost the last five head-to-heads.

Bologna Bounce Back: Bologna vs Empoli

Date: 31/08/2024

Kick-off: 17:30

The home side to win @1.70 on MozzartBet correct as of 28/08/24

Bologna were comprehensively beaten by Napoli last weekend, but we are backing them to return to winning ways when they host Empoli. I Rossoblu secured Champions League qualification by finishing 5th last season, but they lost several key players and their manager in the summer. However, Bologna performed well in their last home game. They created a wealth of opportunities as they drew 1-1 with Udinese. Vincenzo Italiano is confident his side can get the job done here.

Empoli lost 11 of their 19 away matches in Serie A last season. They failed to score in either of their matches with Bologna and lost 3-0 in the meeting at this ground.

The Rossoneri to Snatch Three Points: Lazio vs Milan

Date: 31/08/2024

Kick-off: 19:45

The Rossoneri to record first win @2.40 on MozzartBet correct as of 28/08/24

Milan suffered a shock defeat against Parma in their last outing. Paulo Fonseca was chosen as the man to replace Stefan Pioli in the summer, but his team haven’t hit the ground running. Although the Rossoneri had possession against Parma, they were vulnerable to the counter. Nevertheless, they still carry a huge threat going forward and that should be enough to get them over the line here.

Lazio also suffered a 2-1 defeat on the road at the weekend as they were beaten by Udinese. Le Aquile have won just one of their last seven head-to-heads against Milan and conceded an average of 1.86 goals per game in the process. Therefore, we are backing an away win here.

Conte’s Men Have Found Their Groove: Napoli vs Parma

Date: 31/08/2024

Kick-off: 19:45

Conte’s side to build on previous win @1.50 on MozzartBet correct as of 28/08/24

Napoli fans were left incensed by their team’s lacklustre showing away in Verona in their first Serie A game of the season, but they bounced back in fine style last weekend. Antonio Conte’s team appeared formidable as they put Bologna to the sword. There is a lot of work to be done to get the Neapolitans challenging for the title again, but there is hope following an impressive victory.

Parma earned a memorable victory over Milan in their last match. The team topped the second tier last season to ensure a return to Serie A. The last time they were in the Italian top flight, they lost both meetings with Napoli 2-0 and we could see a similar scoreline here.

Motta to Mastermind Another Win: Juventus vs Roma

Date: 01/09/2024

Kick-off: 19:45

Juventus to win again @1.80 on MozzartBet correct as of 28/08/24

Thiago Motta has made a great start to life in Turin. He has been tasked with ensuring Juventus return to the pinnacle of Italian football and back-to-back 3-0 wins have got the fans believing.

Roma lost 2-1 at home to Empoli in their last match and they are still awaiting their first win of the season. They also have a torrid record in Turin. I Giallorossi have won just once in their last 10 visits to this ground. Over that period, they have scored just 0.5 goals per game on average and conceded 1.3.

Conclusion

Inter can temporarily overtake Juventus when they take on Atalanta on Friday night. Bologna and Milan are eager to get back to winning ways after their respective defeats against Napoli and Parma. Antonio Conte hopes his side can put in another good display when they host Parma. Our last game is Juventus vs Roma, where Thiago Motta aims to maintain his perfect start as manager. Please gamble responsibly as you enjoy all of this weekend’s Serie A action.