Scotland vs Hungary Predictions: Favourites to feast in Stuttgart

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets for Scotland vs Hungary ahead of their clash in the Euros, this Sunday at 9 PM.

Scotland vs Hungary Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Scotland vs Hungary

Hungary to win with odds of @ 2.42 on 22Bet , equating to a 58% chance for the favourites to win.

, equating to a 58% chance for the favourites to win. Barnabas Varga to score with odds of @ 3.20 on 22Bet

Both teams to score with odds of @ 1.60 on 22Bet

Hungary should be expected to win against Scotland by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Both Scotland and Hungary hope three points will be enough to seal a place through to the next round.

However, it’s more likely Hungary can sneak through due to Scotland’s poor goal difference after their 5-1 defeat to Germany.

In their 3-1 loss to Switzerland, Hungary showed glimpses to suggest they can trouble Scotland’s defence, and Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai could be at the heart of that.

Scotland have it all to do, but seem likely to bow out of the competition at the first hurdle.

Probable Lineups for Scotland vs Hungary

The probable lineup for Scotland in the "system of play."

Gunn; Hanley, Hendry, Tierney; Ralston, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McTominay, Adams, McGinn

The probable lineup for Hungary in the "system of play."

Gulácsi; Lang. Orbán, Szalai; Bolla, Ádám Nagy, Schäfer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai, Varga

Hungary to seal three vital points

Although Hungary failed to win a point from their opening two matches, they had their chances against a strong German side when the score was 1-0. Considered dark horses by many bettors, Hungary need to show more if they are to win a game at the 2024 Euros.

Liverpool’s midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has shown his talent, often carrying his teammates, but his assist against Switzerland was quality. Therefore, Scotland may struggle to handle him.

However, they are not a one-man side and the likes of Freiburg’s Roland Sallai and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez will be called upon to help secure the win. If they get the ball down and play, they can break down Scotland and send them home.

Scotland vs Hungary Bet 1: Hungary Victory @ 2.42 with 22Bet

Back Barnabas to bag

Hungary’s striker Barnabas Varga scored in their opener against Switzerland. In the clash against Germany, he showed he will be their main threat if they are to beat Scotland.

The 29-year-old has scored 20 league goals in 24 appearances for his club Ferenvaros, scoring goals with both feet and his head. His goal against Switzerland highlighted his impressive aerial ability.

Scotland have struggled with aerial challenges, and the issue extends beyond just this tournament. They might struggle to deal with Varga’s presence in round three. He’ll be the main target from crosses and dangerous set pieces, which Scotland have conceded plenty.

Scotland vs Hungary Bet 2: Barnabas Varga Anytime Scorer @ 3.20 with 22Bet

Scots to make it difficult

With both nations requiring all three points to have a chance of progressing, we expect an open game, especially if there is an early goal.

Both nations have scored and conceded in their first two matches, and with both defences looking vulnerable, this doesn’t seem likely to change with plenty at stake.

Although Scotland have grown into the tournament, time is running out. The pressure will be high and could lead to mistakes at both ends. Back both teams to find the back of the net in what should be a highly entertaining match for the neutrals.