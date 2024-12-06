Saint-Etienne vs Marseille Predictions: Marseille to Secure Victory

Our betting expert shares the latest predictions for the Saint-Etienne vs Marseille Ligue 1 clash, set to take place this Sunday.

+

Saint-Etienne vs Marseille Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Saint-Etienne vs Marseille

Marseille Victory with odds of @1.69 on 1xBet .

. Over 1.5 Marseille goals with odds of @1.65 on 1xBet .

. Both teams to score - No with odds of @1.72 on 1xBet.

Marseille should be expected to win against St Etienne by a scoreline of 0-3.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The upcoming Ligue 1 clash between Saint Etienne and Marseille is a contest between a struggling relegation battler and a title-challenging side.

With Saint Etienne down in 15th place and Marseille sitting pretty in 2nd, this match promises the battle of survival and ambition. The Stade Geoffroy-Guichard will host what appears to be a potentially one-sided encounter, but football's unpredictability means nothing can be taken for granted.

Probable Lineups for Saint-Etienne vs Marseille

The probable lineup for Saint Etienne in the "5-4-1"

Larsonneur; Petrot, Batubinsika, Ekwah, Abdelhamid, Appiah; Davitashvili, Bouchouari, Mouton, Stassin; Sissoko.

The probable lineup for Marseille in the "3-4-2-1."

Rulli; Kondogbia, Murillo, Balerdi; Garcia, Hojbjerg, Rongier, Henrique; Greenwood, Rabiot; Maupay.

Visitors to take all three points

Marseille's performance in away matches is impressive. They have won six out of seven games, scoring 21 goals and conceding only 7. This goal difference highlights their strategic advantage.

Against a Saint Etienne side struggling at the bottom of the table, the win probability tilts dramatically in Marseille's favor.

The mental advantage is clearly with Marseille. Saint Etienne's recent 5-0 loss to Rennes revealed their fragile mentality. They are prone to collapsing under sustained pressure.

Roberto De Zerbi's side arrives with clinical confidence, and are looking more threatening on the road rather than at home where they have only won twice.

The numbers don't just suggest a win, they almost guarantee it. Marseille isn't just expected to win; expected to dominate. This looks like the perfect way to start our Saint- Etienne vs Marseille predictions.

Saint-Etienne vs Marseille Bet 1: Marseille Victory @ 1.69 with 1xBet

Three goal average in sight again

Marseille's road goal-scoring statistics are exceptional, 21 goals from seven contests at an average of three goals per away match. They've scored 29 goals in just 13 matches, indicating remarkable attacking consistency even if the results haven’t been so good at home.

Importantly, 6 of their 7 away games have seen over 2.5 total goals, suggesting high-scoring tendencies.

De Zerbi focuses on aggressive forward movement and quick transitions. This approach is particularly effective against Saint Etienne's vulnerable defense, which has conceded 30 goals this season. Marseille's attacking potential is therefore even more significant. Their ability to exploit defensive gaps and create high-quality scoring opportunities is well-documented.

Saint Etienne's defensive record—conceding 30 goals in 13 matches—provides a compelling argument for Marseille's goal-scoring potential.

Their recent matches demonstrate an ability to break down resilient defenses, with multiple goal-scoring sequences becoming a hallmark of their play.

Saint-Etienne vs Marseille Bet 2: Over 1.5 Marseille goals @ 1.65 with 1xBet

One way traffic

Saint Etienne presents a unique statistical anomaly, having seen both teams score in only 1 of their 6 home matches.

This suggests a potential for a clean sheet or severely restricted scoring opportunities for the home side with the latter more likely having scored a league low 11 goals this term.

Marseille has demonstrated remarkable defensive capabilities on the road, conceding just seven goals across their away fixtures. Their tactical discipline and structured defensive approach reduce opponents' scoring opportunities significantly.

The statistical probability of a one-sided match is high. Saint Etienne's limited offensive capabilities, combined with Marseille's defensive rigidity, create the expectation for the visitors to win to nil here.