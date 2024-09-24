Roma vs Athletic Bilbao Predictions: Back Bilbao to nick the points

Our football expert presents his top three bets for Roma vs Athletic Bilbao ahead of their opening Europa League clash, this Thursday at 9 pm.

+

Roma vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Roma vs Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao Victory with odds of @3.935 on 1xBet, equating to a 25% chance of the Spanish club winning.

Inaki Williams to score with odds of @4.75 on 1xBet, indicating a 25% chance of the forward scoring.

Both teams to score with odds of @1.89 on 1xBet, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Athletic Bilbao should be expected to win against Roma by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Managerless Roma welcome Athletic Bilbao to Stadio Olimpico on Thursday evening as both teams kickoff their Europa League campaign.

The hosts decided to pull the trigger and sack their head coach Daniele De Rossi after just four matches, as the former player failed to pick up a single victory.

Three draws and a defeat at home against Empoli were enough for the board to rethink their strategy ahead of the rest of the campaign.

Athletic Bilbao hope to take advantage of Roma’s situation. Having won their last two La Liga matches on the road, the Spanish club will feel as though they can cause a mini upset in Italy.

Probable Lineups for Roma vs Athletic Bilbao

The probable lineup for Roma in the "system of play."

Svilar; Angelino, Ndicka, Mancini, El Shaarawy, Pisilli, Cristante, Kone, Saelemaekers, Dybala, Dovbyk

The probable lineup for Athletic Bilbao in the "system of play."

Agirrezabala; Berchiche, Vivian, Nunez, Gorosabel, de Galarreta, Vesga, Williams, Gomez, Berenguer, Williams

Further frustrations for the hosts

As we’ve mentioned above, Roma head into this fixture without a head coach. The board were quick to let De Rossi leave, giving him just four matches before deciding he wasn’t the right fit for the team.

Without a win from their opening four matches, and without a clear plan in place, the hosts may struggle to start their Europa League campaign with a win.

Athletic Bilbao have bounced back from a tough start to the campaign, picking up two away wins in the league on the spin.

Defeats against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid can be dismissed, and there’s a real chance of them collecting all three points in Rome.

Roma vs Athletic Bilbao Bet 1: Athletic Bilbao Victory @ 3.935 with 1xBet.

Ghanaian forward the answer

If Bilbao are to pick up the three points, they may well need their Ghanaian striker to be on the scoresheet - and we believe he can.

The 30-year-old has had a slow start to the season on a personal level, but scored his first goal against Leganes in a 3-2 victory.

The striker has scored double digits for Bilbao in the last two seasons and hopes he can add to his seven Europa League goals this campaign.

Roma’s defence hasn’t looked at its best, and with no head coach, this is the ideal time to play them. Expect Bilbao to have their chances, and hopefully Williams can take one.

Roma vs Athletic Bilbao Bet 2: Inaki Williams Anytime Scorer @ 4.75 with 1xBet.

Roma to have their say

It hasn’t been all doom and gloom for Roma. They drew away to Juventus who seem ready to challenge for the Serie A title this time round.

Roma did manage to score against Genoa and Empoli despite not winning, and there’s plenty of attacking talent to threaten Bilbao’s back line.

Artem Dovbyk was signed after scoring 24 La Liga goals for Girona last season, and he managed to get his first Roma goal against Genoa. Alongside him is the fan favourite Paulo Dybala, who’s more than capable when in the mood.

Bilbao have conceded in four of their opening six games, and Roma will want to get that first win of the season sooner rather than later.

Roma vs Athletic Bilbao Bet 3: Both Teams to Score @ 1.89 with 1xBet.