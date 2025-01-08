Real Madrid vs Mallorca Predictions: In-form Blancos To Score Plenty

Our football expert reveals his predictions for Real Madrid vs Mallorca ahead of the Supercopa de España semi-final on Thursday at 8 PM.

+

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs Mallorca

Real Madrid To Score Over 2.5 Goals with odds of 2.36 on 1xBet .

. Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of 1.78 on 1xBet .

. Real Madrid Win and Over 2.5 Goals with odds of 1.90 on 1xBet.

Real Madrid should be expected to beat Mallorca with a 3-1 scoreline.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Madrid head into the Spanish Super Cup semi-final full of confidence as they prepare to face Mallorca in Saudi Arabia.

Carlo Ancelotti's men are buoyed by their position atop the La Liga table and their commanding recent form.

With eyes set on claiming their first domestic silverware of the season, Los Blancos will look to extend their current four-game winning streak, as they take on a Mallorca side that they drew 1-1 with back in August.

Jagoba Arrasate’s men are 6th in the Liga table but suffered a shock elimination from the Copa del Rey at the hands of fourth-tier Pontevedra.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Mallorca

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "system of play."

Courtois; Vasquez; Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Modric; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe.

The probable lineup for Mallorca in the "system of play."

Grief; Maffeo, Valjent, Copete, Mojica; Sanchez, Morlanes, Mascarell, Darder; Larin, Muriqi.

Los Blancos Have Hit Form

Real Madrid have been enjoying a superb run of form, easing concerns following a lacklustre start to the season.

Carlo Ancelotti's team found its rhythm over recent weeks, as shown in their good performances on both domestic and European stages.

Their ability to comfortably dispatch Deportivo Minera 5-0 in the Copa del Rey earlier this week underscores the depth and quality within the squad, even as injuries affect key players.

Despite missing Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, and David Alaba due to long-term knee injuries, Madrid remain the team to beat in Spain.

The absence of these key figures has hardly been a stumbling block, as players like Brahim Diaz and Dani Ceballos have stepped up to deliver remarkable performances.

Against Deportivo Minera, Luka Modric and Arda Güler’s midfield dominance was complemented by goals from Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Bet 1: Real Madrid To Score Over 2.5 Goals with odds of 2.36 on 1xBet

A Tough Campaign Far From Home

Under Arrasate, Mallorca have experienced mixed fortunes, with strong and resolute displays overshadowed by less convincing performances.

Their recent 3-0 defeat in Copa del Rey highlighted their vulnerability and inconsistency, particularly away from their home ground.

This will be the club’s first ever game played outside of Europe and away from the Son Moix Stadium they have lost four of their last six outings across all competitions.

Nevertheless, a stalemate against Real Madrid at the start of the season provides a glimmer of hope, though much has changed since that game.

The likely absence of Samu Costa, due to a calf injury, adds to Mallorca's woes.

Yet, the return of Manu Morlanes and the form of Canadian striker Cyle Larin, who has scored four goals in his last five appearances, offer some optimism.

If you’re looking for a value pick for these Real Madrid vs Mallorca predictions, you can back both teams to score, which has happened in four of the last five Real’s La Liga games.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Bet 2: Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of 1.78 on 1xBet

Free-scoring Madrid En Route to Final

History heavily tilts in favour of Ancelotti’s men, who have suffered just a single defeat to Mallorca since October 2019.

Much of Madrid's recent success can also be attributed to their excellent form in front of goal, having scored 14 goals over their last four matches.

With Kylian Mbappe anticipated to make a full comeback to the starting eleven, Real Madrid's attacking threat will only intensify.

Considering Real Madrid's recent improvements, they are expected to reach the final.

However, Mallorca are not to be completely written off, having previously shown they can compete against the best in La Liga.

For these Real Madrid vs Mallorca predictions, betting on over 2.5 goals provides a good option for those expecting an open game.