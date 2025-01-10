Real Madrid vs Barcelona Predictions: Mbappe Leads Los Blancos to Win

Our betting expert shares their Real Madrid vs Barcelona predictions for the Spanish Super Cup final, kicking off at 8 pm on Sunday.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Real Madrid to win at odds of 2.40 on 1xBet .

. Kylian Mbappé to score at odds of 2.15 on 1xBet .

. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.70 on 1xBet.

Real Madrid should beat Barcelona 3-2 in a thrilling encounter.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Madrid and Barcelona resume their rivalry in Saudi Arabia this weekend as they square off in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Los Blancos scored two late goals to record an emphatic 3-0 win in their semi-final against Mallorca. They now get the chance to avenge the 4-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of Barcelona back in October.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are top of the table but could be overtaken by Atletico Madrid this weekend, who have a game in hand. However, the reigning champions are still the odds-on favourites with the bookmakers. Real certainly have the most talented squad in La Liga, and they are starting to resemble a cohesive team after a shaky start to the campaign.

Barcelona’s hammering of Real at the Santiago Bernabeu was undoubtedly the highlight of their season. Hansi Flick had made a fine start to life in the Spanish top flight, and the team appeared to be cruising towards the title. A string of just one win in their last seven league outings has seen Barca drop to 3rd place.

The Blaugrana sacked Xavi for ending last season without a trophy, so Flick knows it’s important to stay in touch with the Madrid clubs. Barcelona are also 2nd in the Champions League, so it’s not all bad as we head into the second half of the campaign.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Barcelona

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "system of play."

Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Caamavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius, Mbappe

The probable lineup for Barcelona in the "system of play."

Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Gavi; Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski

Los Blancos Out For Revenge

Los Blancos beat the Blaugrana 4-1 in this competition last season, and we are backing them to triumph once again as part of our Real Madrid vs Barcelona predictions.

Real Madrid have won four of their last five competitive matches against Barcelona. During that impressive run, they averaged one more goal per game than their opponents. Ancelotti’s side also approach this game in good form. They are unbeaten in eight, winning seven and appear more cohesive as the weeks go by. When the likes of Bellingham, Vinicius and Mbappe are at their best, they are hard to stop.

Wins in the Copa del Rey and the Super Cup have helped weather the storm in Barcelona, but the way they have faltered in the league is cause for concern. The Blaugrana were beaten 2-1 by Atletico Madrid in their last La Liga outing, and they are likely to come up short again against another challenging opponent.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Bet 1: Real Madrid to win with odds of 2.40 on 1xBet

Mbappe Has Found His Feet at Real

Kylian Mbappe was criticised for his performances earlier in the season. Integrating the Frenchman and Vinicius in the same attack was proving to be difficult, but Mbappe has started to find his feet at Real.

Mbappe has scored five goals in his last seven matches for Los Blancos. He was unable to find the net in the semi-final against Mallorca but managed a whopping seven shots on goal. Kylian’s pace should help him get in behind Barcelona’s high

defensive line as he seeks to make amends for his lacklustre showing in the last El Clasico.

Over the past 12 months, Mbappe has had a non-penalty xG of 0.55 per 90 minutes played across all competitions. He also ranks in the top 1% for shots compared with all forwards across Europe’s top five leagues. The forward’s willingness to test the goalkeeper should serve him well against a team who are without their first-choice keeper.

Mbappe at his best should add to the El Clasico spectacle in the Super Cup final.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Bet 2: Kylian Mbappé Anytime Scorer with odds of 2.15 on 1xBet

Attacks to Come Out on Top

These teams racked up 30 shots between them in the Super Cup final last season as Los Blancos won 4-1. With chances at both ends likely once again, we are backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals as part of our Real Madrid vs Barcelona predictions.

Barcelona are the slight underdogs, but they have had the most deadly attack in La Liga this season, having scored an average of 2.68 goals per game. They have failed to score in just two of their 27 competitive matches under Hansi Flick.

Real Madrid have scored an average of 2.32 goals and conceded 1.07 in competitive matches this season. They have the firepower to trouble Barcelona, but stopping an attack boosted by the return of Lamine Yamal will be difficult.

This showdown between the two biggest teams in Spain promises to be a thriller. There is a wealth of talent on display, so we should see plenty of individual brilliance as Real Madrid and Barcelona battle for the trophy.