Back Real Madrid to Equal Barcelona’s La Liga Record In Sunday’s Face-Off

Real Madrid have the chance to equal the longest-ever unbeaten run in La Liga this weekend when they take on Barcelona.

Los Blancos are the favourites for the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, but they trail Hansi Flick’s side by three points in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are the reigning champions of Spain, but they face a tough challenge in retaining their title, even with the acquisition of Kylian Mbappe. Barcelona have made a fast start to the campaign, so this weekend is Real’s chance to catch up with the Catalans.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Market Odds Real Madrid To Win 1.02

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

13 Months Unbeaten in the League for Los Blancos

Real Madrid’s last league defeat came against Atletico Madrid in September of last year. Diego Simeone’s side made the most of home advantage as they beat their City rivals 3-1. Since then, Los Blancos have lost just one of their 61 competitive matches in normal time. Over that period, Ancelotti’s side scored an average of 2.31 goals per game, 1.47 more than what they conceded.

The Santiago Bernabeu has proven to be a formidable fortress. Real Madrid haven’t lost any of their 34 competitive matches in front of their own fans since the start of last season. They have kept a clean sheet in 18 of those games, and only three teams have managed to take points off them in La Liga.

Real have won all seven of their competitive home matches at the start of this campaign, scoring at least two goals in all of those matches and keeping four clean sheets. They’ve had a higher xG than their opponents in six of those outings.

Real Have the Edge in Recent El Clasicos

Barcelona have the chance to stop Real Madrid from equalling their 43-game unbeaten run, which started under Luis Enrique in 2017 and continued under Ernesto Valverde. The latter led the team to the La Liga title in his first season in charge, finishing 14 points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid and 17 points ahead of Real.

Hansi Flick’s side have won nine of their 10 matches in the top tier of Spanish football this season. However, the Balugrana have struggled against Real Madrid recently, losing their last four competitive fixtures against Los Blancos.

Barcelona were beaten 3-2 in this fixture last season, with Jude Bellingham grabbing the decisive goal in the 91st minute. Ancelotti’s team were credited with creating five big chances in that clash and finished the game with an xG 0.97 greater than Barcelona’s.

Real Madrid have also won four of the last five league meetings with Barcelona at the Bernabeu. They are up against a rampant attacking unit, but Carlo Ancelotti has proven himself to be an astute tactician. The Italian needs to find the remedy for Barca on Saturday, and Madrid’s unbeaten run will give them the confidence they need.