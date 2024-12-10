RB Salzburg vs PSG Predictions: Visitors Cruise To Victory

Under mounting pressure in the Champions League, Luis Enrique’s PSG need a result on their visit to Salzburg on Tuesday.

+

RB Salzburg vs PSG Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for RB Salzburg vs PSG

PSG to win and BTTS - no with odds of @1.48 on BetWinner , equating to a 37% implied probability.

, equating to a 37% implied probability. PSG/PSG with odds of @1.95 on BetWinner , indicating a 51.3% implied probability.

, indicating a 51.3% implied probability. Gonçalo Ramos to score anytime with odds of @2.20 on BetWinner, representing a 46.5% implied probability.

PSG are predicted to beat Salzburg 4-0 on Tuesday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Salzburg’s Red Bull Arena welcomes PSG for a matchday six clash in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Salzburg have collected just three points from their first five Champions League matches. They have failed to score on four occasions and were hammered 5-0 by Bayer Leverkusen in their last outing.

Few RB Salzburg vs PSG predictions are likely to back the hosts in this clash. Salzburg have been overmatched in the competition thus far, with only Slovan Bratislava and BSC Young Boys conceding more goals.

Having taken just one point from the last 12 available in the Champions League, PSG are also under severe pressure. Luis Enrique’s team currently sit outside the top 24, which puts them at risk of elimination in this revamped Champions League.

Bookies consider PSG heavy favourites against a depleted Salzburg team. Can Enrique get his team’s Champions League campaign back on track?

Probable Lineups for RB Salzburg vs PSG

RB Salzburg probable XI:

Schlager; Guindo, Piatkowski, Capaldo, Gadou; Clark, Diambou, Bajcetic; Yeo, Ratkov, Gloukh.

PSG probable XI:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves; Lee, Asensio, Barcola; Ramos.

PSG Win to Nil

Salzburg have lost four of their five Champions League matches to nil. Meanwhile, Both Teams to Score has only landed twice in PSG’s five Champions League fixtures.

With nearly an entire XI sidelined through injury, including striker Karim Konate, it is hard to see Salzburg putting up a fight in this one. This is likely going to be one-way traffic, just as it was when Leverkusen hosted the Austrian club a couple of weeks ago.

There’s great value taking PSG to win and keep a clean sheet at 2.70, making it the first of our RB Salzburg vs PSG predictions.

RB Salzburg vs PSG Bet 1: PSG to win and BTTS - no with odds of 1.48 on BetWinner

Cruise Control For Les Parisiens

Salzburg have lost at half-time in three of their five Champions League matches.

PSG’s first-half record in the Champions League has been poor so far, with only one goal scored in the opening 45 minutes. However, we expect the visitors to break that trend as the second of our Salzburg vs PSG predictions.

PSG have dominated teams in the first half of their Ligue 1 matches, and we expect this to follow a similar pattern. Salzburg were outplayed in the first half by both Sparta Prague and Bayer Leverkusen.

RB Salzburg vs PSG Bet 2: PSG/PSG with odds of 1.95 on BetWinner

Ramos Returns

After returning to the starting lineup for the draw with Le Havre, we expect Gonçalo Ramos to get the nod ahead of Randal Kolo Muani and Marco Asensio on Tuesday night. Asensio could play in an attacking midfield role after being used as a false nine for much of the season.

This is a must-win for PSG. As the best finisher in the squad, Ramos could capitalize on a struggling Salzburg team, who have conceded 15 goals in five matches.

Ranking in the 99th percentile for non-penalty expected goals, Ramos should get plenty of chances. Salzburg conceded 29 shots to Bayer Leverkusen on matchday five, with Florian Wirtz and Patrik Schick taking nine of them.