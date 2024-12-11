Rangers vs Tottenham Predictions: Scottish side to add to Spurs' woes

Our football expert shares his top three bets for the Rangers vs Tottenham Europa League match set for this Thursday at 9 pm.

Rangers vs Tottenham Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Rangers vs Tottenham

Rangers to win at odds of @3.36 on BetWinner , equating to a 31% chance of the Scottish club winning.

, equating to a 31% chance of the Scottish club winning. Hamza Igamane to score at odds of @3.10 on BetWinner , indicating a 33% chance of the Moroccan forward scoring.

, indicating a 33% chance of the Moroccan forward scoring. Rangers Over 1.5 goals at odds of @2.28 on BetWinner, representing a 44% chance for the hosts to score two or more.

Rangers should be expected to win against Tottenham by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Rangers host Tottenham in what appears to be a mouthwatering Europa League clash this Thursday.

The hosts head into this match in great form, unbeaten in eight and having comfortably won their last two Europa League matches. Spirits are high within the camp, and Ibrox will certainly be buzzing under the lights.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for their opponents. Tottenham have failed to win any of their last four matches, including a 4-3 defeat to rivals Chelsea after letting a lead slip away in the Premier League at the weekend.

There’s growing pressure on Ange Postecoglou from the fans, and their 4-0 win against Man City now seems like a distant memory. A trip against an in-form side excelling in Europe is going to be a tough task for the Premier League outfit.

Probable Lineups for Rangers vs Tottenham

The probable lineup for Rangers in the "system of play."

Butland; Jefte, Propper, Souttar, Sterling, Barron, Raskin, Bajrimi, Diomande, Cerny, Igamane

The probable lineup for Tottenham in the "system of play."

Forster; Gray, Davies, Dragusin, Porro, Sarr, Bentancur, Johnson, Kulusevski, Solanke, Son

Ibrox Park Set for Excitement

The first of our Rangers vs Tottenham predictions favours the hosts. Since their 4-1 loss to Lyon, Rangers have bounced back with back-to-back victories, which have moved them up the table.

What came next was a 4-0 hammering over FCSB, followed by an impressive 4-1 win over Nice in France. Rangers are now in a strong position to easily secure qualification for the next round and head into this fixture unbeaten in eight.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are struggling. Fans want the manager to be sacked, and they are without a win in four. A trip North is hardly ideal, and they risk slipping up once more.

Rangers vs Tottenham Bet 1: Rangers Victory with odds of @3.36 on BetWinner

Moroccan Magic Under the Lights

Hence, who will make headlines in the morning papers? It’s hard to overlook Hamza Igamane, who has been in fine scoring form lately. The young Moroccan has scored four in his last five matches, including a brace against Nice in the last round.

Since then, he has scored against Kilmarnock and Ross County in the Scottish Premiership, and the 22-year-old has clearly become a key man in recent weeks.

In strong form and facing Tottenham’s fragile defence, the Moroccan has the potential to produce something special in front of a packed Ibrox Park and secure another three points for his side.

Rangers vs Tottenham Bet 2: Hamza Igamane Anytime Scorer with odds of @3.10 on BetWinner

Hosts can score more than one

As the final of our Rangers vs Tottenham predictions, we are in full support of the home side. They have been outstanding both domestically and in the Europa League, scoring freely in recent matches - and they are certainly capable of scoring more than one against Tottenham on Thursday.

They have scored eight goals in their last two Europa League matches, as well as 11 in their last three league games. Meanwhile, Spurs are winless in four, having conceded eight during that run.

Rangers can take advantage of the negative atmosphere within the camp in front of their fans.