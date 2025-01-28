PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool Predictions: Visitors Fancied For Road Win

Boasting the only 100% record in the Champions League, Liverpool are favoured over PSV ahead of their meeting in the Netherlands on Wednesday

+

PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool

Over 3.5 total goals at odds of 2.185

Luuk de Jong to score anytime at odds of 2.50

Cody Gakpo to score anytime at odds of 3.40

A 2-2 draw is predicted between PSV Eindhoven and Liverpool on Wednesday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Liverpool head to Philips Stadion to face PSV Eindhoven on Matchday 8 of the 2024/25 Champions League this Wednesday.

A 3-2 win away to Red Star Belgrade on Matchday 7 put PSV in a solid position. They have won three out of four in the Champions League and will be guaranteed a place in the playoffs if they avoid defeat.

It’s consecutive 3-2 victories for PSV after defeating NAC Breda at the weekend. Goals have been flying in at both ends of the pitch since they resumed their campaign after the winter break.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool made light work of Ipswich on Saturday. A 4-1 win kept Arne Slot’s team six points clear atop the Premier League table, with in-form Cody Gakpo continuing his excellent run.

Slot can afford to rotate considerably for this match. Liverpool are guaranteed a place in the last 16, and have a tricky trip to Bournemouth coming up next weekend.

Probable Lineups for PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool

PSV Eindhoven probable XI:

Benitez; Ledezma, Kuhn, Boscagli, Junior; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Til, Lang; De Jong.

Liverpool probable XI:

Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Gravenberch, Jones; Chiesa, Nunez, Gakpo.

Goals Expected in Eindhoven

With nothing at stake, Liverpool can enjoy a relaxed Champions League night. PSV Eindhoven have seen over 3.5 total goals in all five of their matches since the winter break.

As a result, our PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool predictions start with over 3.5 total goals. Liverpool’s defence has only scored twice in their first seven matches in this competition, but we are expecting an open affair at Philips Stadion with goals inevitable at both ends.

It’s worth noting, too, that Arne Slot’s team only have one clean sheet in their last four matches across all competitions.

PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool Bet 1: Over 3.5 total goals at odds of 2.185 on BetWinner.

Veteran Striker Expected to Deliver

Ranked among the top 20 in Champions League expected goals and having recently scored twice in the victory over Red Star Belgrade, experienced striker Luuk de Jong is a strong candidate to score on Wednesday.

De Jong has 13 goals across all competitions this season. He might have failed to score against NAC Breda, but the 34-year-old has 13 shots in his last three Eredivisie matches and 11 in his last three in the Champions League.

PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool Bet 1: Luuk de Jong to score anytime at odds of 2.50 on BetWinner.

Happy Homecoming

Cody Gakpo ended a three-match run without a goal by netting a brace against Ipswich at the weekend. The Dutchman has eight Premier League and two Champions League goals this term.

Driven to deliver an impressive performance against his former team, Gakpo is expected to start on the left flank, aiming to build on his outstanding display against Ipswich. He’s spoken publicly about feeling empowered by Arne Slot, and this game represents a great opportunity to add to his goal tally.

With Gakpo brimming with confidence and PSV owning a leaky defence, we love the value of the Netherlands international to score on his return to Philips Stadion. It had to be one of our three PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool predictions