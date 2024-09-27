PSG vs Rennes Predictions: Backing Les Parisiens at home

PSG host Rennes at the Parc des Princes on Friday night. Read below for our PSG vs Rennes predictions and analysis.

PSG vs Rennes Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSG vs Rennes

Both teams to score with odds of @1.66 on 1xBet, equating to a 60.2%& 58.8% implied probability.

PSG to win and over 2.5 total goals with odds of @2.15 on 1xBet, indicating a 52.6% and 55.6% implied probability.

Randal Kolo Muani to score anytime with odds of @2.15 on 1xBet, indicating a 48.78% and 47.62% implied probability.

PSG are predicted to beat Rennes 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

PSG welcome Rennes to the Parc des Princes on Friday night.

The fixture is scheduled on Friday, so the home team have additional time to rest before their Champions League clash with Arsenal next week. PSG are sitting atop Ligue 1 but are level on points with Marseille and Monaco after a draw with Reims last time out.

Luis Enrique’s team are showing no signs of missing Kylian Mbappe. They have scored 17 times in their first five league outings, and are heavily favoured to get the better of Rennes on Friday.

Rennes have seven points on the board after drawing with Lens last weekend. They have a solid recent record against PSG and hope Les Parisiens are distracted by their upcoming Champions League fixture.

Already six points off the top three, Rennes will be desperate to keep pace. Luckily for Julien Stephan’s side, Lens, Lille, Lyon, Nice, and Nantes have all dropped points on multiple occasions so far.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs Rennes

PSG probable XI:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Beraldo, Mendes; Kang-In, Ruiz, Neves; Dembele, Muani, Barcola.

Rennes probable XI:

Mandanda; Hateboer, Wooh, Seidu; Assignon, Santamaria, Matusiwa, Truffert; Blas, Kalimuendo, Gronbaek.

Take BTTS

Rennes have scored in all five of their Ligue 1 matches so far this season. PSG have seen BTTS land in each of their last three league outings, and four of five overall in Ligue 1.

Both sides scored in two of the three meetings last season. The Coupe de France in April of this year is the first time Rennes have failed to score against PSG since a 1-0 victory in January 2023.

The scorelines both of these teams have been involved in this season indicate both teams to score is an excellent wager, even with relatively short odds available at Betway and Vbet.

PSG vs Rennes Bet 1: Both teams to score @ 1.66 with 1xBet

PSG win high-scoring match

These teams have seen over 2.5 goals in eight of their 10 league matches combined. PSG’s wins have all generated over 2.5 total goals. In fact, their four victories have seen a minimum of four goals.

The home team have cleared this total goals line on their own in all of their four wins. There’s a good chance they will do so again here against a Rennes defence which conceded three away to Strasbourg and two away to Reims.

Given how short the odds are on a PSG win straight-up, this wager is a no-brainer at this price.

PSG vs Rennes Bet 2: PSG to win and over 2.5 total goals @ 2.15 on 1xBet

Kolo Muani finds the net

In 223 league minutes, Randal Kolo Muani leads PSG in expected goals per 90. After coming on as a substitute in the Champions League, Kolo Muani got five shots off in the win over Girona.

Luis Enrique started Kolo Muani against Reims last weekend. If he wants to protect Bradley Barcola, Marco Asensio, and Ousmane Dembele for the clash with Arsenal in the Champions League, Kolo Muani has a great chance of starting again on Friday night.

Strasbourg’s Sebastian Nanasi is the only Ligue 1 player generating more expected goals per 90 minutes. With both of his league goals coming off the bench, we like the value here even if the France international is left out of the starting eleven.

PSG vs Rennes Bet 3: Randal Kolo Muani to score anytime @ 2.15 with 1xBet