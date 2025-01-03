PSG vs Monaco Predictions:Both Teams to Score as PSG Win

We bring you our PSG vs Monaco predictions courtesy of our football betting expert ahead of their Trophée des Champions clash at 5:30 pm on Sunday.

+

PSG vs Monaco Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSG vs. Monaco

PSG Victory with odds of 1.69 on 1xBet , equating to a 62% chance of the Parisian club winning.

, equating to a 62% chance of the Parisian club winning. Ousmane Dembele to score with odds of 2.80 on 1xBet , indicating a 40% chance of the Frenchman scoring.

, indicating a 40% chance of the Frenchman scoring. Both teams to score with odds of 1.59 on 1xBet, representing a 62% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

PSG should beat Monaca 3-1 in Doha.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

PSG face Monaco in the Trophée des Champions on Sunday as these title rivals square off in this showpiece event in Doha.

Luis Enrique’s first season in the French Capital went well. The club made it to the last four of the Champions League and won the title in France. They have had some struggles in the early stages of the current campaign, particularly in Europe, but they are on course to retain their domestic crown with ease.

Les Parisiens lost Kylian Mbappe in the summer but he hasn’t been missed in Ligue 1. The likes of Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue have stepped up to the plate to fill the void left by Mbappe. The young squad now has the chance to secure silverware in the Trophée des Champions.

Monaco only made it to the round of 16 in the Coupe de France last season but are competing in this fixture after finishing 2nd as PSG won the domestic cup. Adi Hutter has done well since taking charge of the team but closing the gap on the Parisians is proving difficult

Les Rouges et Blanc are 3rd in Ligue 1 at this stage, 10 points behind PSG. Overturning that deficit in the second half of the season is very unlikely but this game gives them a chance to earn some bragging rights over their competitive rivals.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs Monaco

The probable lineup for PSG in the "system of play."

Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hernandez; Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves; Dembele, Doue, Barcola

The probable lineup for Monaco in the "system of play."

Kohn; Singo, Kehrer, Salisu, Vanderson; Magassa, Camara, Ben Seghir; Akliouche, Golovin, Embolo

More Silverware for the French Champions

The first of our PSG vs Monaco predictions is for Luis Enrique’s side to win the match.

Les Parisiens travelled to Monaco and won 4-2 back in December and we should see a convincing performance once again. Enrique likes his side to dominate possession and they did exactly that when these sides met in the league last month. PSG also displayed their cutting edge, netting four goals from an xG of 1.77.

Monaco have failed to win any of their last three head-to-heads against PSG, conceding nine goals in the process. They also looked shaky at the back in their competitive matches in December, which doesn’t bode well ahead of the clash with the French champions.

PSG vs Monaco Bet 1: PSG Victory with odds of 1.69 on 1xBet

Dembele Remains a Thorn in Hutter’s Side

Kylian Mbappe departed PSG in the summer and filling the void of goals left by the maverick Frenchman has been a priority for PSG. The club chose not to dip into the market and sign a clinical striker. Instead, they are relying on all of their forwards to chip in.

Ousmane Dembele has experienced his fair share of ups and downs in the first half of this season. He was at odds with the manager and dropped from the squad at one stage but is a key player once again. Dembele scored twice in the win over Monaco last month.

Dembele is also averaging 0.47 goals per 90 minutes played over the past year. His pace and direct dribbling should be a real problem for Adi Hutter’s defence here.

PSG vs Monaco Bet 2: Ousmane Dembele Anytime Scorer with odds of 2.80 on 1xBet

Monaco to Get on the Scoresheet

Encounters between these sides are often riddled with goals so we are backing both teams to score in the last of our PSG vs Monaco Predictions. The last five clashes between these sides have seen an average of 3.8 goals and both teams to score has landed in four of those.

Like PSG, Monaco lack a focal point in attack but are still a capable attacking outfit. Positional interchanges and a variety of skill sets in their forward line have enabled them to score an average of 1.62 goals per game in Ligue 1 this season.

Luis Enrique’s side are scoring an average of 2.75 goals per game in the league this term, more than any other side in the division. However, they have conceded in their last three competitive matches. PSG have also kept just one clean sheet in their last five meetings with Monaco.

PSG have a commanding lead in Ligue 1 so this is a chance for Monaco to deal a blow to their rivals. With silverware awaiting the winner, we should see a feisty affair with plenty of goals.