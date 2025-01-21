PSG vs Manchester City Predictions: Haaland to Score as City Triumph

Our football betting expert shares their predictions for the PSG vs Manchester City matchup, set for 9 pm on Wednesday in the Champions League.

PSG vs Manchester City Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSG vs Manchester City

Manchester City to win with odds of 2.66 on BetWinner, equating to a 38% chance of Pep Guardiola's team earning three points.

Erling Haaland to score with odds of 2.27 on BetWinner, indicating a 49% chance of the forward scoring.

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals with odds of 1.78 on BetWinner, representing a 57% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net and there being at least three goals in the match.

Manchester City have the edge and should beat PSG 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester City head to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night to take on PSG in the penultimate round of the league phase of Europe’s elite club competition.

Luis Enrique's side recorded a narrow win away at Lens at the weekend, which extended their unbeaten streak to 10 matches across all competitions. While PSG are in a commanding position at the top of Ligue 1, their predicament in the Champions League is uncertain.

Les Parisiens made it to the semi-finals of this competition, but they run the risk of being eliminated in the league phase this time around. They are currently 25th in the overall standings and at risk of missing out on the playoffs and failing to make it into the last 16.

Manchester City were the pre-tournament favourites to win the Champions League this season, but things haven’t gone according to plan at the Etihad. City endured a run of just one win in 13 matches through November and December, which caused their Premier League title defence to crumble.

As things stand, Pep Guardiola's side are barely holding onto a playoff spot. They are 22nd in the league phase, a point clear of Wednesday night’s opponents.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs Manchester City

The probable lineup for PSG in the "system of play."

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Zaire-Emery, Neves; Dembele, Barcola, Ramos

The probable lineup for Manchester City in the "system of play."

Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne; Foden, Savinho, Haaland

City to Snatch Crucial Points

Pep Guardiola’s side have returned to form in recent weeks and have been scoring goals in abundance, so the first of our PSG vs Manchester City predictions is for the away side to secure the win.

The Citizens hammered Ipswich 6-0 at the weekend. The emphatic win means they have now scored 22 goals in their last five competitive matches. PSG are a tougher challenge in terms of the quality of opposition, but City carry plenty of confidence into their match at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have had a tough run in this competition. Their two wins have come against Girona and RB Salzburg, both of which have just one win to their name. They have been defeated by the likes of Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. Les Parisiens have also lost four of their last five matches against Manchester City.

PSG vs Manchester City Bet 1: Manchester City to win with odds of 2.66 on BetWinner

Haaland Returns to Form

Erling Haaland has just signed a lengthy contract that will keep him at Manchester City until 2034. He is also back amongst the goals, having netted four goals in his last four starts. Therefore, we are backing the forward to find the net as part of our PSG vs Manchester predictions.

Despite the difficulties he has faced this season, Haaland has still managed to score a boatload of goals. Only Mohamed Salah has scored more goals than Erling, who has 17 in the Premier League this season.

Haaland’s physical prowess and sharp eye for goal should allow him to exploit the space behind PSG’s high defensive line. The City striker ranks in the top 1% of forwards across Europe’s top five leagues for non-penalty xG over the past 12 months. Erling’s presence adds to what promises to be an enthralling Champions League clash.

PSG vs Manchester City Bet 2: Erling Haaland Anytime Scorer with odds of 2.27 on BetWinner

Intense Clash as Both Teams Face Off in Heavyweight Duel

The last of our PSG vs Manchester City predictions for this Champions League clash is for both teams to score and the match to see at least three goals.

Although Manchester City are the slight favourites, clean sheets have been hard to come by in their recent Champions League matches. They have conceded nine goals across their last three matches in this competition.

PSG are in excellent form domestically, but they have also had a hard time keeping the opposition at bay. Luis Enrique’s side have conceded an average of 1.14 goals per game over that period, and City have a much more potent attack than the ones Les Parisiens have faced.

With the stakes so high, this game could really open up with both teams chasing all three points. An early goal for either side should open things up quickly and add to the spectacle of this heavyweight clash.