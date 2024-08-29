The third round of Premier League fixtures features a number of intriguing match-ups.

+

Our predictions for Premier League matchday 3

(31/08/2024) - Arsenal vs Brighton: Arsenal to win @ 1.37 on 1xBet , indicating a 75% chance for Arteta’s side to win.

(31/08/2024) - Brentford vs Southampton: Southampton to win @4.52 on 1xBet , indicating a 58% chance for a home win.

(31/08/2024) - Ipswich vs Fulham: Draw @ 3.66 on 1xBet , indicating a 29% chance for the teams to share the spoils.

(31/08/2024) - Leicester vs Aston Villa: Aston Villa to win @ 1.80 on 1xBet , indicating a 56% chance for an away win.

(31/08/2024) - Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Chelsea to win @ 1.62 on 1xBet, indicating a 63% chance for the Blues to make it back-to-back victories.

The Gunners to Maintain 100% Record: Arsenal vs Brighton

Date: 31/08/2024

Kick-off: 12:30

Arsenal to beat Brighton once again @ 1.37 on 1xBet correct as of 28/08/24

Arsenal highlighted their title credentials by earning a hard-fought win on the road against Aston Villa on Saturday and they can build on that with another victory here. The Gunners lost just two of their 19 home matches last season. Mikel Arteta’s team scored an average of 2.52 goals per game on their way to picking up 15 league wins at the Emirates.

Brighton are brimming with confidence after snatching a late goal against Manchester United to secure a win. However, the Seagulls lost both games against Arsenal last season by an aggregate score of 5-0, so expect them to come up short once again.

The Saints Continue to Struggle: Brentford vs Southampton

Date: 31/08/2024

Kick-off: 15:00

Brentford to add to Southampton’s woes @ 4.52 on 1xBet correct as of 28/08/24

Brentford succumbed to defeat at Anfield last weekend, but they impressed in their only home game of the season so far. Thomas Frank’s side beat Crystal Palace in front of their own fans on the opening weekend of the season. They finished the game with an xG of 1.59 despite Ivan Toney nearing the exit door.

They face a Southampton side that has struggled so far. There was a lot of excitement surrounding the Saints’ return to the top tier of English football, but they are still awaiting their first goal. Russel Martin’s side forced just one save and finished their 1-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday with an xG of 0.14. The signs are ominous ahead of this clash.

A Point for the Tractor Boys: Ipswich vs Fulham

Date: 31/08/2024

Kick-off: 15:00

A point apiece @ 3.66 on 1xBet correct as of 28/08/24

Ipswich could hardly have had a more difficult start to the season. They faced Liverpool on home turf before being trounced by Manchester City at the Etihad in their last game. However, Kieran McKenna’s side showed spirit in both matches. They played well in the first half against Arne Slot’s team and even managed to take a surprise lead against the champions.

Fulham have three points from their two matches. They are the favourites coming into this one, but a draw could be on the cards here. Marco Silva’s side won just four of their 19 away games in the Premier League last season. Two of Fulham’s three matches against newly-promoted sides last season ended in a draw.

Villa Get Back to Winning Ways: Leicester vs Aston Villa

Date: 31/08/2024

Kick-off: 15:00

Aston Villa to win @ 1.80 on 1xBet correct as of 28/08/24

Like their fellow newly-promoted sides, Leicester are also awaiting their first win of the campaign. They earned a point at home to Tottenham in their opener, but we’re backing them to be beaten by Aston Villa this weekend. The Foxes lost 2-1 at Craven Cottage at the weekend and were second-best throughout.

Aston Villa were also beaten in their last match, but Unai Emery is encouraged by how his side performed. The Villains squandered a couple of golden opportunities before Leandro Trossard gave Arsenal the lead. Villa won their last away game 2-1. They also ran out 2-1 victors the last time they faced Leicester at this ground.

The Blues in Fine Fettle Once Again: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Date: 01/09/2024

Kick-off: 13:30

The Blues to win @ 1.62 on 1xBet correct as of 28/08/24

Chelsea were electric against Wolves last weekend. They scored six goals and looked lethal as they earned their first points of the campaign. There were some frailties at the back, but Enzo Maresca will feel confident about beating anyone if his side can retain that level of menace in the final third.

Oliver Glasner did remarkably well when he came to Selhurst Park last season, but their recent matches haven’t gone to plan. The Eagles have lost their two league matches so far. Crystal Palace also have a truly miserable record against Chelsea. They have lost their last 14 head-to-heads against the Blues.

Conclusion

Arsenal are eager to lay down the gauntlet by making it three wins from three when they take on Brighton in Saturday’s early kick-off. Later that day, we focus on the three newly-promoted sides with Brentford vs Southampton, Ipswich vs Fulham and Leicester vs Aston Villa all getting underway at 3 pm. Chelsea are aiming to build on their impressive win over Wolves on Sunday. Please remember to gamble responsibly when betting on this weekend’s Premier League action.