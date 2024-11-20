Matchday 12 of the Italian Serie A sees Manchester United’s new boss Ruben Amorim take his Red Devils to Ipswich Town.

Leicester to be outfoxed again: Leicester vs Chelsea

Date: 23/11/2024

23/11/2024 Kick-off: 1.30 pm

1.30 pm Our tip: Chelsea to maintain their rock-solid form on the road with a win @ 1.56 with 1xBet (Correct as of 20/11/24)

League leaders Liverpool have a great chance to extend their gap at the top of the table with a win at bottom-placed Southampton. This week’s five Premier League predictions are based on the latest form, stats and expert insight to help you uncover value bets.

Leicester City have picked up just four points at home in their last four Premier League games. Their most recent game at the King Power Stadium was a dismal 3-1 loss to East Midlands rivals, Nottingham Forest. The Foxes are just three points above the relegation zone and are currently struggling with a lack of confidence and conviction across the pitch.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have averaged two points per game on the road this season and will see Leicester as a good opportunity to win. Enzo Maresca returns to coach against his former club and will be eager to impress. Chelsea have been averaging 2.4 goals scored per game away and have scored in both halves in 40% of their away fixtures, highlighting their attacking threat in either half.

Home comforts: Fulham vs Wolves

Date: 23/11/2024

23/11/2024 Kick-off: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: The Cottagers to maintain their two-points-per-game home record by beating Wolves @ 1.70 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 20/11/24)

Things have picked up a little for Wolverhampton Wanderers as they have earned five points from their last three Premier League fixtures. However, the Gold and Blacks have been averaging just 0.4 points per game away from Molineux, conceding 2.60 goals per game on average.

Fulham are currently seventh, just one point behind third-placed Chelsea. Their home form has been the bedrock of their strong start to the season, with ten points from five games at Craven Cottage. 80% of Fulham’s games have ended with three or more goals scored, while 60% of Wolves’ away games have ended with four or more goals scored, so we expect an entertaining game – and a Fulham win.

Palace’s slump to continue: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Date: 23/11/2024

23/11/2024 Kick-off: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: Injury-hit Palace will struggle against Villa, with the hosts expected to win @ 1.64 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 20/11/24)

Like Fulham, Aston Villa are only a point behind third-placed Chelsea in ninth place. Unai Emery’s side have averaged 1.60 points per game in front of their own fans so far this term. To stay in contention for Champions League qualification in 2024/25, they’ll need to increase that average to closer to two points per game.

They have a good chance of improving their points return this weekend against a struggling Crystal Palace side, currently third from bottom. With just two points from five away games, the Eagles are struggling on the road. This is largely due to their dismal output in the final third, scoring just one goal per game away this season. Villa will fancy their chances of getting back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats.

League leaders to stroll to victory: Southampton vs Liverpool

Date: 24/11/2024

24/11/2024 Kick-off: 3 pm

3 pm Our tip: Liverpool to heap pressure on Saints boss Russell Martin with another win @ 1.30 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 20/11/24)

Arne Slot’s new reign as Liverpool manager could not have started in a more positive fashion. Nine wins, one draw and one defeat have established the Reds as the early pace-setters. They remain unbeaten away from Anfield, averaging 2.60 points per game on their travels, scoring two goals per game and conceding just 0.60 goals per game.

At the other end of the spectrum, Southampton boss Russell Martin is fighting to secure his future. The Saints are bottom of the table with four points from 11 games. They’ve scored just seven goals all season, with the likes of Ben Brereton-Diaz struggling to replicate his great form at Sheffield United last season. Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in almost half (46%) of their away games this season, and we expect this to continue on Sunday afternoon with a straightforward win.

Baptism of fire for Amorim: Ipswich Town vs Manchester United

Date: 24/11/2024

24/11/2024 Kick-off: 5.30 pm

5.30 pm Our tip: Tractor Boys to dig in for a hard-fought point against injury-hit United @ 4.99 with 1xBet (Correct as of 20/11/24)

This weekend, the spotlight will be on Manchester United and their new boss, Ruben Amorim. United are in 12th place after a very inconsistent start to the campaign. They travel to newly-promoted Ipswich on Sunday amid a growing defensive injury crisis, with Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof the latest injury doubts. Leny Yoro is also still not fully fit for selection.

Ipswich will see this match as a free hit following their first win of the season at Tottenham a fortnight ago. Portman Road has been a difficult place for teams to go, with Aston Villa fortunate to leave Suffolk with a 2-2 draw. They’ve only tasted defeat twice at Portman Road – the same number of home losses as United – so we believe they can challenge United throughout and fight for a point.

Conclusion

Our Premier League predictions for Matchweek 12 include another win for league leaders Liverpool. We also expect Leicester to struggle against Chelsea, while Aston Villa and Fulham are expected to secure home victories. Ruben Amorim may have to wait a bit longer for his first win as United boss, with our expert tipping Ipswich to hold them to a draw.

