Tottenham have four points from their first four Premier League matches in 2024-25.

In this calendar year, the Lilywhites have won just nine of 22 matches in the Premier League, and pressure is undeniably building on Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou has shortened to 12.00 at BoyleSports to be the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season.

Tottenham have the same number of points as Bournemouth in 2024. Spurs were a distant sixth in expected goal difference in 2023-24. Dominic Solanke was the only summer signing older than 19.

Extended underachievement in 2024

Ange Postecoglou was adored by Tottenham fans and admired by neutrals 12 months ago. His attacking football brought joy to Tottenham after some bleak seasons, and it inspired hope after the departure of Harry Kane. Postecoglou, though, is under fire after Spurs’ defeats to Newcastle and Arsenal.

It’s four points from four league matches. Brentford, who Spurs have beaten once in five matches, are up next. Manchester United and Brighton follow in the league, while Postecoglou also has to juggle the return of continental competition with the Europa League.

From the turn of the year to the end of last season, Spurs lost seven of their 18 league fixtures. Seven teams picked up more points over that period. Including the start of this season, the north London club have the joint-eighth most points. They are tied with Bournemouth, with 10 points fewer than Newcastle, and 11 fewer than Chelsea in 2024.

Tottenham’s +0.13 expected goal difference per 90 last season was only a shade ahead of Aston Villa. Newcastle (+0.38) and Chelsea (+0.43) were a long way clear of Spurs. Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool were in a league of their own.

After 11 matches last season, Spurs were sitting second, a lone point behind City. It was never likely to be sustainable given how they were playing, but the optimism inspired was legitimate. Spurs have been struggling since then – we are nearing 12 months of mid-table-level play from Postecoglou.

Pressure mounting on Postecoglou

It might seem premature to start looking at Postecoglou as a candidate to be the first Premier League manager to lose their job.

Everton’s abysmal start to the season means Sean Dyche is the favourite to leave his job first. The Toffees have blown two leads in agonising fashion. It’s understandable bookies are sceptical about INEOS’ faith in Erik ten Hag, and Russell Martin’s Southampton have been a major disappointment. Chelsea managers are always at risk of losing their job, so Enzo Maresca at 8.00 seems reasonable. Gary O’Neil, too, has had a rough start to the season.

Still, Postecoglou’s 13.00 appears to have some value following a north London derby defeat. He still has good favour in the bank, but his manner with the media has obviously changed, highlighted by his “I always win things in my second season” comment on Sunday.

His likeability and carefree football will only carry him so far. Major improvements are required in the coming weeks, but it won’t be easy with trips to the Amex and Old Trafford after Europa League fixtures. Failure to beat Brentford this weekend will leave Postecoglou in a very difficult position, given the matches to come before next month’s international break.