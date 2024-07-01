Portugal vs Slovenia Predictions: Portugal to power through and keep it clean

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Portugal vs Slovenia ahead of their Round of 16 clash in Euro 2024.

Portugal vs Slovenia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Portugal vs. Slovenia

Portugal Victory and No in Both Teams to Score with odds of @ 1.33 on 22Bet, equating to a 50% & 55.6% chance for the Portuguese to win and not concede a goal.

Bruno Fernandes to score with odds of @ 2.85 on 22Bet , indicating a 31.3% chance for the Manchester United captain to score for his country.

, indicating a 31.3% chance for the Manchester United captain to score for his country. Under 2.5 goals with odds of @ 1.984 on 22Bet, representing a 56.5% chance for there to be fewer than three goals scored.

Portugal expected to have too much for Slovenia and win by a scoreline of 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

These two nations meet in the round of 16, having claimed their spot in contrasting style. Portugal were guaranteed Group F winners after their first two games, while Slovenia had to sweat it out waiting to see if they were one of the best third-placed finishers.

Portugal got their work done early in Germany, winning their opening two games of Group F to guarantee the top spot and a tie against a nation that finished third in their group. Having made seven changes, Roberto Martinez won’t lose too much sleep over a final group game loss to Georgia.

That nation is Slovenia, who finished third in Group C, following three successive draws. They only missed out on the second place in Group C because Denmark had a better disciplinary record. Matjaž Kek’s side claimed the fourth and final “best third-placed finisher” spot and, alongside Denmark, are the only sides left in the competition yet to register a win.

Probable Lineups for Portugal vs. Slovenia

The probable lineup for Portugal in the (4-2-3-1)

Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha; Bernardo, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo.

The probable lineup for Slovenia in the (4-4-2)

Oblak; Karničnik, Drkušić, Bijol, Balkovec; Stojanović, Čerin, Elšnik, Miakar; Šporar, Šeško.

Portugal to power through and keep it clean

Not only were Portugal perfect in qualifying for Germany, winning all 10 of their fixtures, but they did so conceding just twice. They have the best defensive record of any team competing.

Nine of those 10 games were won-to-nil in other words by also keeping a clean sheet. Their defensive solidity was highlighted by the fact they kept Turkey, one of the tournament’s great entertainers, quiet in their 3-0 win on match day two.

Although Slovenia are well-organised and hard working, they concede a lot of chances. Only five teams in the group stage conceded more than their 43 shots, while only Scotland had fewer than their 26 attempts at goal.

Portugal vs Slovenia Bet 1: Portugal Victory and No in Both Teams to Score @ 1.33 on 22Bet

Fantastic Fernandes has quarter finals on the Bru

Bruno Fernandes was one of the seven players Roberto Martinez rotated out of his starting 11 for the game against Georgia. Manchester United’s captain stayed on the bench, meaning he will be well-rested ahead of this Round of 16 clash.

Fernandes benefited from Cristiano Ronaldo’s unselfish play in his last appearance of the tournament against Turkey. Portugal’s captain drew the keeper when through on goal before squaring for Bruno to complete the job by tapping the ball into an empty net.

The 29-year-old had a good goalscoring campaign for Manchester United in the recently concluded campaign. He fired in 10 league goals from his 35 starts, as well as 6 goals from 12 various cup appearances. Also, he hit the back of the net four times from his six international outings of 2024.

Portugal vs Slovenia Bet 2: Bruno Fernandes Anytime Scorer @ 2.85 on 22Bet

Stubborn Slovenians can keep things tight

If your glass is half-full, the Slovenians are unbeaten, if it is half-empty, they are yet to win a game at Euro 2024. Stodgy in attack having only scored twice, robust at the back having only conceded two goals. In fairness, they were edged out of second place in Group C due to Denmark’s better disciplinary record.

Jan Oblak is one of the most experienced and best goalkeepers on the planet. Despite Benjamin Šeško’s presence, they struggle in attack and as a result all three group games comfortably went under 2.5 goals.

Yes, Portugal have a wealth of attacking talent, but one of their three goals against Turkey was a devastating own goal. Lukáš Provod scored a wonder goal against them for the Czechs with their second shot of the game and only one on target. Additionally, there is no benefit at this stage of the competition for Roberto Martinez to keep his foot on the gas if they were to go 2-0 up.