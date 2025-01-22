Porto vs Olympiakos Predictions: Visitors Can Take a Big Scalp

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for Porto vs Olympiakos ahead of their Europa League match, set for Thursday at 6:45 pm.

+

Porto vs Olympiakos Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Porto vs Olympiakos

Draw or Olympiakos at odds of 2.346 on BetWinner , equating to a 42% chance of the Greek club not losing the game.

, equating to a 42% chance of the Greek club not losing the game. Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.95 on BetWinner , indicating a 50% chance of a low-scoring match.

, indicating a 50% chance of a low-scoring match. Over 9.5 corners and under 4.5 goals at odds of 2.20 on BetWinner, representing a 45% chance of at least 10 corners being taken and less than five goals being scored.

Porto and Olympiakos should be expected to draw 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As UEFA club competitions resume this week, the Estádio do Dragão is set to host the key Europa League clash.

Olympiakos and FC Porto are separated by just one point in the table. However, with a win on Thursday, both teams could still qualify for the Round 16 and avoid the play-offs.

The Portuguese side have lost their last three games, and such poor form has cost manager Vitor Bruno his job.

In response, club president Andre Villas-Boas has appointed José Tavares, the club's youth academy director, as interim manager.

Tavares’ first match in charge will be against Olympiakos, last season’s Conference League winners. The Greeks are unbeaten in 16 matches in all competitions and are top of their domestic league with a four-point advantage over Panathinaikos.

Probable Lineups for Porto vs Olympiakos

The probable lineup for Porto in the "system of play."

Costa; Mario, Perez, Otavio, Moura, Gonzalez; Eustaquio, Vieira, Namaso, Galeno; Samu Aghehowa.

The probable lineup for Olympiakos in the "system of play."

Tzolakis; Costinha, Retsos, Biancone, Pirola; Hezze, Garcia, Rodinei; Kostoulas, Velde; El Kaabi.

Europa League Can Save Porto’s Campaign

Despite their faltering league form, Porto have had some good performances in Europe, where they are unbeaten in their last three home games.

However, hopes of a Primeira Liga title challenge have waned following recent setbacks.

The Porto faithful hope the new manager can inspire a turnaround after three defeats across all competitions and just one goal scored in 2025.

In stark contrast, Olympiakos have been in excellent form under the stewardship of former Sevilla boss José Luis Mendilibar.

They have lost only one of their last 22 games in all competitions and last weekend’s 2-1 victory against Atromitos has bolstered their confidence.

Mendilibar’s men have demonstrated a disciplined, counter-attacking style on the European stage. This tactic has proven fruitful, and it has made them tough opponents away from home.

The Thrylos have won four of their last seven away games in European competitions and have failed to score on just three occasions.

Porto vs Olympiakos Bet 1: Draw or Olympiakos with odds of 2.346 on BetWinner

Mendilibar’s Tactics Are Paying Off

This game is expected to be a tight and cagey affair. The visitors have only lost to Lyon (2-0) in the Europa League this season, and all their last four games have produced less than three goals.

Given both teams’ tendency to engage in low-scoring affairs, keeping the total goals under 2.5 also seems wise for these Porto vs Olympiakos predictions.

For the Dragões, the absence of key players like Iván Marcano, Marko Grujić, and Fernandes due to injuries only adds to their difficulties against a solid Olympiakos defence.

Striker Ayoub El Kaabi is a player to watch for Olympiakos. With 13 league goals and an additional four in European competitions, El Kaabi’s form has undeniably been influential.

His prowess in front of goal, alongside his creativity (he has provided four assists this campaign) could be pivotal in breaking down Porto's defence.

Porto vs Olympiakos Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals with odds of 1.95 on BetWinner

Expect A Cagey Affair

Considering Porto's recent struggles and Olympiakos' record, a punt on the Greek team achieving a positive result could yield a good value for our Porto vs Olympiakos predictions.

Porto have scored at least twice at home in Europe in five of their last six home games. They have found the back of the net in eight out of 10 matches since September 2022.

This is a much different side compared to the one managed by Sergio Conceição for seven seasons, but the Portuguese side might still have an edge in experience.

Additionally, as Porto need a strong reaction in front of their fans, bets on accumulating over 9.5 corners might also prove lucrative.