Nigeria vs Rwanda Predictions: Nigeria to win and keep a clean sheet

Our football betting expert shares his Nigeria vs Rwanda predictions ahead of their AFCON qualifier clash at 5 pm on Monday.

Nigeria vs Rwanda Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Nigeria vs Rwanda

Nigeria -1 handicap with odds of @2.18 on 1xBet , equating to a 46% chance of the home side winning by two goals or more.

, equating to a 46% chance of the home side winning by two goals or more. Rwanda to keep a clean sheet in the first half with odds of @2.10 on 1xBet , indicating a 48% chance of Nigeria failing to score before the break.

, indicating a 48% chance of Nigeria failing to score before the break. Under 0.5 goals for Rwanda with odds of @1.36 on 1xBet, representing a 65% chance of the Super Eagles keeping a clean sheet.

Nigeria have the superior squad and should beat Rwanda 3-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Nigeria are eager to get back to winning ways when they host Rwanda in the African Cup of Nations on Monday.

The Super Eagles boast one of the most talented teams on the continent. The backbone of their team plays in Europe’s top five leagues, so they are always amongst the favourites to win the AFCON.

Nigeria made it to the final of the tournament earlier this year and took the lead. However, Ivory Cote d’Ivoire managed to come from behind and lift the trophy.

Emerse Fae is likely disappointed with the way his team played in their last match against Benin. They fell behind early but could manage only five attempts as they tried to get back into the game. Victor Osimhen eventually scored the equalising goal in the 81st minute.

Rwanda secured a 0-0 draw against Nigeria in the reverse fixture, but there were plenty of chances at both ends. The home side had 16 shots, while Nigeria had 20. The visitors missed three clear-cut chances and should have walked away with the win.

Torsten Spittler’s side are under pressure in the group. Their defeat to Libya in their last game leaves them two points behind Benin, who currently occupy 2nd place.

Probable Lineups for Nigeria vs Rwanda

The probable lineup for Nigeria in the "system of play."

Nwabali; Osho, Troost-Ekong, Bassey; Aina, Iwobi, Ndidi, Onyemaechi; Iheanacho, Lookman, Osimhen

The probable lineup for Rwanda in the "system of play."

Ntwari; Ombolenga, Mutsinzi, Manzi, Imanishimwe; Bizimana, B. Mugisha, Gueulette; Kwizera, G. Mugisha, Nshuti

Nigeria to Record a Comprehensive Victory

The first of our Nigeria vs Rwanda predictions is for the home side to win the match by two goals or more.

The Super Eagles were disappointing once again, and we should see a response on home turf. Their forward line of Osimhen, Lookman and Iheanacho is capable of causing serious damage, and we can expect them to deliver. Nigeria have recorded 3-0 and 1-0 wins in their home matches in AFCON qualifying thus far, but they had the chances to beat Libya by a wide margin.

Rwanda’s last away game was a 3-0 loss against Benin. They kept 66% possession, but their defence faltered as they were carved open by the home side, which doesn’t bode well considering Nigeria’s ability to hold possession.

Nigeria vs Rwanda Bet 1: Nigeria -1 Handicap @ 2.18 with 1xBet

A Slow Start for the Super Eagles

Despite being the overwhelming favourites, we are banking on Nigeria to make a slow start to the match.

Rwanda will be eager to keep things tight early on, just as they did in the reverse fixture when the scores were level at 0-0 at the break. While they are yet to score before the break in AFCON qualifying, they have conceded an average of just 0.6 goals per game.

The Super Eagles have netted just two first-half goals in qualifying, so we are backing the visitors to keep a clean sheet in the first half as part of our Nigeria vs Rwanda predictions.

Nigeria vs Rwanda Bet 2: Rwanda to Keep a Clean Sheet in the first half @ 2.10 with 1xBet

Rwanda’s Attack Set to Struggle

The last of our Nigeria vs Rwanda predictions is for the home side to keep a clean sheet.

The Super Eagles have stopped the opposition from scoring in three of the four qualifiers they have played thus far. They were awarded a 3-0 victory in the other game with Libya after the Nigerian players were detained at the airport hours before the match. Augustine Eguavoen’s side have kept a clean sheet in their last two home matches, conceding just eight shots in the process.

Rwanda played against Benin in their last game, managing just one shot on target as they were comprehensively beaten.