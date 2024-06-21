Netherlands vs France Predictions: France to win, Mbappe to score

Our football betting expert shares his tips for Netherlands vs France ahead of their encounter in Euro 2024 that gets underway at 9 pm on Friday.

+

Netherlands vs France Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Netherlands vs France

France to win with odds of @2.326 on 1xBet , equating to a 58% chance of the favourites winning.

, equating to a 58% chance of the favourites winning. Over 2.5 goals with odds of @2.039 on 1xBet , representing a 56% chance for there to be at least three goals in the match.

, representing a 56% chance for there to be at least three goals in the match. Kylian Mbappé to score with odds of @2.4 on 1xBet, indicating a 47% chance for the French forward to score.

France can secure a 3-1 win against the Netherlands.

Probable Lineups for Netherlands vs France

The probable lineup for Netherlands in the "system of play."

Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Veerman, Reijnders; Simons, Gakpo, Depay

The probable lineup for France in the "system of play."

Maignan; Koundem Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Kante, Camavinga, Griezmann; Dembele, Thurman, Mbappe

France’s Superior Quality to Shine Through

France are blessed with talent in all areas of the field. Midfielders Adrien Rabiot and N’Golo Kante proved to be key as they dealt with the combative Austrians. They will need to be at the races once again.

Both of France’s defeats in normal time in their last 20 matches have come against Germany. During that impressive run of form, they have scored an average of 2.63 goals per game, while conceding just 0.74.

The Netherlands have a miserable record against France. They have won just one of the eight meetings between the sides since the start of 2014.

Netherlands vs France Bet 1: France Victory @ 2.326 with 1xBet

Dutch Fighting Spirit to Make a Game of it

Most of France’s chances against Austria came from exploiting the high line. Due to Koeman’s defensive approach, they will likely have similar opportunities to do this against the Netherlands. However, Deschamps will be keen to see his side fashion more chances through intricate play. Therefore, we are backing over 2.5 goals in this match.

Although the Netherlands are the underdogs, they have managed to score in their last 14 internationals. They have scored an average of 2.57 goals during that run and those matches have seen an average of 2.57 goals.

There have been three goals or more in four of the last five head-to-heads between these sides.

Netherlands vs France Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 2.039 with 1xBet

Mbappe to Get off the Mark

Mbappe played a key role when Maximilian Wober accidentally headed home in the only goal of the game during France’s match against Austria. Yet, the Real Madrid striker will be keen to grab a goal himself when they take on the Dutch.

Kylian scored 27 goals in 29 league games for PSG last season and is set to take La Liga by storm in the upcoming campaign. Mbappe is one of the best dribblers in world football and possesses an obscene level of pace.

These sides were both drawn in the same qualifying group. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in both meetings with the Netherlands.

Netherlands vs France Bet 3: Kylian Mbappe to score @ 2.4 with 1xBet

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Both France and the Netherlands had to overcome adversity to pick up all three points in their opening group matches. They go head-to-head on Friday night, with the winner taking the lead in Group D.

The Netherlands fell a goal behind after just 16 minutes against Poland. Cody Gakpo scored the equalising goals just before the half-hour mark. The Dutch were rewarded for their patience when Wout Weghorst snatched the all-important winner in the final 10 minutes.

Ronald Koeman’s attention will now turn to how they can keep this menacing French side at bay. The Dutch have lost just two of their last 10 matches, with one of those being a narrow 2-1 defeat against the French.

France managed to beat Austria 1-0 in their first group game. Kylian Mbappe’s contribution as he switched to the right-hand side of the pitch was enough to force an own goal, but the team missed their other chances. Ralf Rangnick’s men made it a battle and Mbappe suffered a broken nose as a result. The French talisman is still in line to start.

Although Didier Deschamps’ men were beaten by Switzerland at Euro 2021, they are amongst the favourites to lift the trophy this time around. They were beaten on penalties in the last World Cup final and have been leading contenders in major tournaments since reaching the final of Euro 2016.