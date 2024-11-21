Monaco vs Brest Predictions: Monaco to win, Embolo to score

Our expert provides insights and predictions for the Monaco vs Brest clash in Ligue 1, set for 7 pm on Friday.

Monaco vs Brest Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Monaco vs Brest

Monaco to win with odds of @1.554 on 1xBet , equating to a 64% chance of the home side emerging victorious.

, equating to a 64% chance of the home side emerging victorious. Breel Embolo to score with odds of @2.625 on 1xBet , indicating a 42%chance of the forward scoring.

, indicating a 42%chance of the forward scoring. Under 0.5 goals for Brest with odds of @2.32 on 1xBet, representing a 43% chance of Monaco keeping a clean sheet.

Monaco should beat Brest 2-0 in this Ligue 1 clash.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Monaco host Brest on Friday night as they look to close the gap on PSG.

Les Rouge et Blanc finished second in Ligue 1 last season, nine points behind the champions. Monaco last won the league in 2017, when they had Kylian Mbappe in their ranks. Only Lille have managed to stop Les Parisiens from winning the title since then. Overcoming Luis Enrique’s side this season seems to be a challenging task.

Monaco suffered back-to-back defeats thanks to their loss against Angers at the start of this month. However, the team bounced back before the international break by beating Strasbourg on the road.

Brest finished 3rd in the last campaign, six points behind Monaco. Qualifying for the Champions League was a tremendous success for Eric Roy’s side. They are currently 4th in the overall table in that competition, level on points with Friday’s opponents.

However, success in Europe has come at a cost. Brest are languishing in 12th place in Ligue 1. They are currently 10 points behind Monaco and just three above the relegation playoff place.

Probable Lineups for Monaco vs Brest

The probable lineup for Monaco in the "system of play."

Majecki; Vanderson, Singo, Kejrer, Henrique; Camara, Magassa, Minamino; Akliouche, Seghir, Embolo

The probable lineup for Brest in the "system of play."

Bizot; Zogbe, Chardonnet, Ndiaye, Amavi; Mgnetti, Melou, Martin; Faivre, Salah, Balde

Hutter’s Side Have the Edge

The first of our Monaco vs Brest predictions is for the home side to win the match.

Monaco have won five of their eight home matches across all competitions in the current campaign. They also boast a strong record against Brest. Les Monegasques have won their last five matches against this opponent, conceding just three goals in the process.

Brest have struggled on the road this season. They have lost four of their five away games in Ligue 1. They are averaging 0.8 goals per game and conceding 2.4 over that period.

Monaco vs Brest Bet 1: Monaco Victory @ 1.554 with 1xBet

Embolo to Take his Chance

Breel Embolo has been leading Monaco's attack recently. He's been a real challenge for opposing defenders, yet he's significantly underperformed his expected goals (xG). We are banking on him setting the record straight by finding the net on Friday.

Embolo has netted just one league goal so far but his xG of 4.93 is the most in the Monaco team. Over the past 12 months, Embolo has had a non-penalty xG of 0.59 per 90 minutes played. He should get plenty of chances to score here.

Monaco vs Brest Bet 2: Breel Embolo Anytime Scorer @ 2.625 with 1xBet

Monaco to Shutout Brest Once Again

Adi Hutter has a growing reputation in football and his work with Monaco, and it’s easy to see why. His side are able to press efficiently and high up the pitch, adjusting their shape when their opponents get the ball into wide areas.

As a result, they allow only 9.36 shots per game, just 0.36 more than PSG. Les Rouges et Blanc are not giving up many chances. Therefore, we are backing Hutter’s side to keep a clean sheet as part of our Monaco vs Brest predictions.

Brest are averaging 1.27 goals per game so far this season, well below the league average of 1.51. They also failed to score in both meetings with Monaco last season.