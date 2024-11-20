Salah Carries Value in PFA Odds in What Could Be His Last and Best Season

Under Jurgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah solidified his status as a Liverpool and Premier League legend, and he's kept dazzling under Arne Slot's leadership.

However, there are question marks about Salah’s future at the club with his contract expiring in the summer.

The Egyptian has been a crucial part of Liverpool’s attack in the early stages of the current campaign, with the team storming ahead in the Premier League. We look at Salah’s breathtaking numbers so far, with him on course to have his most productive season ever in terms of goal contributions.

as the most creative player.

Salah Talks at an Impasse

Liverpool bought Salah from Roma in 2017 for over £40m. He had previously played in the Premier League for Chelsea, but he reached new heights at Anfield. The Egyptian has lifted every major trophy with the Reds. He has also netted 165 Premier League goals, putting him eighth on the all-time top scorers’ list. Additionally, he is fifth on Liverpool’s all-time top scorer charts with 221 goals.

As Salah continues to perform at his best, Liverpool are eager to extend his contract, but negotiations have stalled. Several Saudi Pro League clubs are rumoured to be interested in signing Salah, and it’s unclear whether his current club are willing to match the undoubtedly exorbitant being proposed.

This situation is expected to drag into the new year, but Salah will remain professional on the pitch. This season, he has the opportunity to enhance his Liverpool legacy by adding more trophies to his collection and scoring even more goals.

Egyptian King to Run Riot Against the Saints

In Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Aston Villa before the international break, Salah became the first player in Europe’s top five leagues to hit double digits in both goals and assists across all competitions.

The Reds have done remarkably well under Slot, but they are still heavily reliant on Salah. He has been directly involved in 66.7% of his team’s 21 goals in the Premier League. No other player in the division has been more integral to their team’s attacking output.

Mohamed has registered eight goals and six assists in league outings, meaning he ranks 2nd in the rankings for both metrics. Luis Diaz is his closest competitor in the Liverpool squad, with seven goal contributions.

The Egyptian King has been pivotal, scoring or assisting Liverpool’s winning goal in four of their last five league victories. The threat he poses has helped Arne Slot’s team earn a five-point lead in the title race. Mohamed averages a goal or an assist every 67.4 minutes across all competitions. We are backing him to come up trumps once again when the Reds take on Southampton this weekend.

The Saints are at the bottom of the Premier League, having picked up just four points from their opening 11 matches. They have the second-worst xGA in the division, with 23.02.

Since the October international break, Salah has scored four goals and assisted four in seven appearances across all competitions. He will be relishing the prospect of facing this leaky Southampton defence. Mohamed will also have his sights set on chasing down Erling Haaland as the league’s top scorer, and overtaking Bukayo Saka as the most creative player.