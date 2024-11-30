Our betting expert brings you their Marseille vs Monaco predictions and best bets ahead of their Ligue 1 encounter at 8:45 pm on Sunday.

Marseille vs Monaco Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Marseille vs Monaco

Draw with odds of @3.645 on 1xBet.

Mason Greenwood to score with odds of @2.75 on 1xBet.

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.47 on 1xBet.

There will be nothing to split these teams as they draw 2-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Marseille vs Monaco is the highlight of the weekend in Ligue 1 with the visitors currently 2nd, one place above Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

It was a busy summer for Marseille. They brought in De Zerbi and overhauled the squad. There were plenty of outgoing to fund a spending spree that saw the likes of Mason Greenwood, Elye Wahi, Ismael Kone and Bamo Meite come through the door.

There have been some promising signs as De Zerbi aims to get the team into the Champions League. Marseille missed out on European football altogether last season thanks to an 8th-place finish. They are already 46% of the way to achieving the points tally despite playing just 35% of the matches.

Monaco finished 2nd last season but challenging PSG for the title is proving to be problematic. The team last won the league back in 2017 with Leonardo Jardim in charge.

PSG are currently six points ahead of Les Monegasques. The league leaders have shown some defensive frailties, particularly in the Champions League but they will take some stopping domestically. Nevertheless, Adi Hutter will be delighted with the way his team have started the season.

Probable Lineups for Marseille vs Monaco

The probable lineup for Marseille in the "system of play."

Rulli; Kondogbia, Balerdi, Murillo; Henrqiue, Rongier, Hojberg, Rabiot, Garcia; Greenwood, Maupay

The probable lineup for Monaco in the "system of play."

Majecki; Singo, Kehrer, Salisu, Mawissa; Zakaria, Magassa, Seghir; Akliouche, Golovin, Embolo

Honours Even at the Veledrome

The first of our Marseille vs Monaco predictions is for the match to end in a draw.

Roberto De Zerbi’s are 3rd but the underlying data is a concern. They have scored 27 goals from an xG of 19.03, the biggest overperformance in Ligue 1 by quite some distance. They have also overperformed their xGA by 6.82. However, they have lost just one of the last seven head-to-heads with Monaco at this ground with five of those matches ending in a draw.

Monaco have lost just two of their 12 matches so far this season but are the slight underdogs here.

Marseille vs Monaco Bet 1: Draw @ 3.645 with 1xBet

Greenwood Amongst the Goals

The signing of Mason Greenwood was a controversial one but there was very little doubt that he would deliver on the pitch.

The attacker is second in Ligue 1’s top scorers list with eight goals, just two behind Bradley Barcola. Greenwood has played in various forward positions and scored more than expected, showing his excellent finishing skills.

Greenwood has scored three goals in his last five league appearances and we are backing him to find the net once again as part of our Marseille vs Monaco predictions.

Marseille vs Monaco Bet 2:Mason Greenwood Anytime Scorer @ 2.75 with 1xBet

Plenty of Goals When These Teams Clash

Marseille matches have seen the third most goals in Ligue 1 this season with an average of 3.58, well above the league average of 2.97 goals.

Goals have been harder to come by when Monaco took the field. Their matches have seen an average of 2.58 goals. However, this rises to three per game if we only include the data from their way matches.

The head-to-head matches between these sides also suggest goals. The last 10 meetings have seen an average of 3.6 goals. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals have won in seven of those.