Manchester United vs Rangers: Diallo Aims to Propel United to Victory

Our betting expert brings you their Manchester United vs Rangers predictions ahead of their Europa League meeting at 9 pm on Thursday night.

+

Manchester United vs Rangers Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester United vs Rangers

Manchester United to win and score over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.62 on 1xBet , equating to a 62% chance of the home side scoring at least two goals on their way to victory.

, equating to a 62% chance of the home side scoring at least two goals on their way to victory. Amad Diallo to score at odds of 2.10 on 1xBet , indicating a 48% chance of the attacker scoring.

, indicating a 48% chance of the attacker scoring. Both teams to score at odds of 1.80 on 1xBet, representing a 55% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Manchester United are expected to secure a 3-1 victory over Rangers, earning them three points.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester United are looking to retain their place in the top eight of the Europa League by beating Rangers at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Red Devils are on course to have their worst-ever season in the Premier League. They are in the bottom half, well off the pace of the European places. Erik Ten Hag oversaw a disastrous start to the season, and Ruben Amorim has struggled to turn things around, with the team struggling to adapt their style of play.

The Europa League offers Manchester United a chance at salvation. The winners of this competition will qualify for the Champions League and that is the Red Devils’ only hope of competing against Europe’s elite next season.

Rangers come into this match in good form. They started 2025 by recording an impressive 3-0 win over Celtic. Philippe Clement’s side are unbeaten in their five matches since then, yet they trail the Scottish Premiership leaders by a whopping 13 points.

The Gers made it to the final of this competition back in 2022. Last season they made it out of the group stages, and they are well-placed to accomplish that feat once again. Rangers are currently 8th in the overall table, a point behind Thursday night’s opponents.

Probable Lineups for Manchester United

The probable lineup for Manchester United in the "system of play."

Onana; Mazraoui, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Casemiro; Diallo, Fernandes, Hojlund

Kelly; Yilmaz, Balogun, Nsiala, Jefte; Diomande, Raskin, Danilo; Cerny, Hagi, Igamane

United to Return to Winning Ways

The first of our Manchester United vs Rangers predictions is for the home side to emerge victorious and score at least two goals in the match.

The Red Devils seemed to have made a breakthrough when they beat Arsenal in the FA Cup via a penalty shootout. However, their performances since then have been poor. The team were beaten 3-1 by Brighton on Sunday, yet they possess the quality to bounce back when they take on Rangers. Manchester United are unbeaten in the Europa League this season, scoring an average of two goals per game in the process.

Over the past three seasons, Rangers have won just four of their 15 away matches in Europe. The trip to Old Trafford is their toughest challenge of the current campaign, and they’re expected to come out second best.

Manchester United vs Rangers Bet 1: Manchester to win & score over 1.5 goals with odds of 1.62 on 1xBet

Diallo’s United's Key Player

Amad Diallo has been a rare bright spark for Manchester United this season, so we are banking on him finding the net here.

Diallo had limited opportunities to shine under Erik Ten Hag but has emerged as an integral part of the attack under Amorim. Amad netted a quickfire hat-trick in United’s recent 3-1 win over Southampton, and continued to look sharp despite the team losing against Brighton.

Over the past 12 months, Diallo has been scoring an average of 0.39 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes. However, consistent appearances in the first team have led to an improvement in those numbers under the new United manager.

Manchester United vs Rangers Bet 2: Amad Diallo Anytime Scorer with odds of 2.10 on 1xBet

Chances at Both Ends

The last of our Manchester United vs Rangers predictions is for both teams to score in the match.

Philippe Clement’s side have scored in all three of their Europa League away games so far. They scored four goals against Nice, who are also owned by INEOS, in their last European game on the road. Rangers are confident about their chances of finding the net against this inconsistent United team.

Under Amorim, United are conceding an average of 1.83 goals per game in all competitions. Their last clean sheet came at home to Everton on the 1st of December.

With United still struggling to perform in their new 3-4-3 shape, there will be defensive vulnerabilities that Rangers can exploit. The home side will be hoping they have the quality to get the job done in what should be an intriguing clash.