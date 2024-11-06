Manchester United vs PAOK Predictions: United to win, Bruno to score

Our betting expert shares their Manchester United vs PAOK predictions ahead of their Europa League meeting at 9 pm on Thursday.

+

Manchester United vs PAOK Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester United vs PAOK

Manchester United -1 handicap with odds of @ 1.74 on BetWinner , equating to a 60% chance of the home side winning by at least two goals.

, equating to a 60% chance of the home side winning by at least two goals. Bruno Fernandes to score with odds of @ 2.625 on BetWinner , indicating a 42% chance of the United captain scoring.

, indicating a 42% chance of the United captain scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @1.88 on BetWinner, representing a 55% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Manchester United can secure a morale-boosting 4-1 win over PAOK.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

PAOK head to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Thursday night as the Red Devils aim to get their European campaign on track.

United have entered a new era following Erik ten Hag’s departure. Although the Dutchman secured silverware in both of his full seasons at the club, results have been poor in the Premier League. Ruben Amorim will take charge of Manchester United once the international break starts, but there are two games the team have to navigate before then.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has already managed two games so far, guiding the team to a 5-2 win over Leicester and a 1-1 draw against Chelsea. The former United striker is enjoying his time as interim boss. With only two games left as manager, we can expect the Red Devils to attack with real menace here.

Gianpaolo Castorina’s side are 2nd in the Greek Super League, only a point behind the leaders, Aris. Former Manchester United attacker Shola Shoretire is in their ranks and could be in line for a start on Thursday.

Just like United, PAOK have yet to secure a win in the Europa League. However, they have managed to earn a solitary point, which means they sit 30th in the table coming into matchday four.

Probable Lineups for Manchester United vs PAOK

The probable lineup for Manchester United in the "system of play."

Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui; Ugarte, Casemiro, Fernandes; Amad, Rashford, Zirkzee

The probable lineup for PAOK in the "system of play."

Kotarski; Otto, Kedziora, Lovren, Baba; Schwab, Camara, Murg; Despodov, Shoretire, Thomas

An Emphatic Home Win at Old Trafford

Although Manchester United are unbeaten in the Europa League, they have only managed to secure three draws. However, they have improved since Erik ten Hag’s troubled tenure was brought to a close, and they can record an emphatic win over PAOK here.

The Red Devils have been wasteful in front of goal this season. No team had underperformed their xG by a greater margin in the Premier League. However, United scored five against Leicester in van Nistelrooy’s last cup game in charge, and this one could play out in a similar manner.

PAOK were beaten 3-1 by Galatasaray in their only away game in the league phase thus far. We are also backing them to lose this one by a margin of two goals or more in the first of our Manchester United vs PAOK predictions.

Manchester United vs PAOK Bet 1: Manchester United -2 Handicap @ 1.74 with BetWinner.

Fernandes Poised to Put Together a Scoring Run

Manchester United have been wasteful in front of goal this season, and Bruno Fernandes significantly contributed to that. The Portuguese midfielder has netted just one league goal from an xG of 3.75. However, there are signs he is getting back to his lethal best.

Bruno Fernandes has scored three goals across Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s two games in charge. He has now scored 81 goals since joining the Red Devils. Bruno is also a reliable penalty taker and will be called upon should his team win a spot kick on Thursday night.

Manchester United vs PAOK Bet 2: Bruno Fernandes Anytime Scorer @ 2.625 with BetWinner.

United Find Clean Sheets Hard to Come By

We are also betting on both teams to score as part of our Manchester United vs PAOK predictions.

Manchester United have averaged 2.94 goals per game in their 16 matches across all competitions this season. Both teams have scored in their last five matches. This bet has also been successful in all three of their Europa League outings in this campaign.

PAOK have scored in 17 of their 20 competitive matches so far this season. They were credited with creating two big chances and amassed an xG of 0.87 as they were beaten 3-1 in their last Europa League game on the road.