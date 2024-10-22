Manchester City vs Sparta Prague Predictions: Backing City For Easy Win

Manchester City host Sparta Prague at the Etihad on Wednesday. Read below for our Manchester City vs Sparta Prague predictions and analysis.

+

Manchester City vs Sparta Prague Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester City vs Sparta Prague

Both teams to score with odds of @2.66 on 1xBet , equating to a 32.3% implied probability.

, equating to a 32.3% implied probability. Manchester City -2 with odds of @ 1.38 on 1xBet , equating to a 60.6% implied probability.

, equating to a 60.6% implied probability. Over 3.5 total goals with odds of @ 1.945 on 1xBet, equating to a 53.5% implied probability.

Manchester City are predicted to beat Sparta Prague 4-1 on Wednesday.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

On Wednesday night, the Etihad Stadium hosts the clash between Manchester City and Sparta Prague. Before we delve into some Manchester City vs Sparta Prague Predictions, let's examine both teams.

A late goal from Josko Gvardiol saw Manchester City secure three points away to Wolves on Sunday. Sitting one point behind Liverpool, Pep Guardiola’s team are looking to move onto seven points in the Champions League.

City drew with Inter on matchday one, followed by an emphatic win over Slovan Bratislava. Expect Guardiola to field a formidable lineup for this match.

Sparta Prague, one of the surprise packages in the first two rounds of fixtures, thrashed RB Salzburg 3-0 and managed a draw away at Stuttgart. They have proven to be no pushovers in Europe’s premier club competition.

Despite impressing in the Champions League, their domestic form has been shaky. They lost both league matches before the international break and only clinched a victory against Liberec with a last-minute goal this past weekend.

Probable Lineups for Manchester City vs Sparta Prague

Manchester City probable XI:

Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic; Savio, Nunes, Foden, Grealish; Haaland.

Sparta Prague probable XI:

Vindahl-Jensen; Vitik, Panak, Zeleny; Preciado, Kairinen, Laci, Rynes; Birmancevic, Rrahmani, Haraslin.

Sparta Find The Net

Sparta Prague haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last four matches, making it unlikely they'll prevent City from scoring. Meanwhile, City have conceded in five of their last six matches.

Pep Guardiola’s team haven’t been as defensively solid as in recent seasons, with an expected goals against tally of 7.8 over seven league matches.

A 32.3% implied probability is far too low in this market. Yes, it’s likely to be a one-sided match, but we only need a goal from Sparta Prague for a payout.

Manchester City vs Sparta Prague Bet 1: Both teams to score @ 2.66 with 1xBet

City Cruise To Three Points

Manchester City have already beaten Ipswich and Slovan Bratislava by three clear goals this season. Sparta Prague have kicked off this year's Champions League on a strong note, yet they were heavily defeated by Liverpool in both legs of last season's round of 16, and suffered a 3-0 loss to Lyon in the 2021-22 campaign.

The 2020-21 season saw the Czech team lose to Lille and Milan by three clear goals. Both of those sides are far inferior to this City team.

The hosts will be aiming to wrap this one up quickly. They could lead by several goals at half-time.

Manchester City vs Sparta Prague Bet 2: Manchester City -2 @ 1.38 with 1xBet

Taking The Over

Two of Manchester City’s last three matches have produced over 3.5 total goals. Slavia Prague and Stuttgart are the only teams to hold Sparta Prague under two goals since they faced FCSB in early August.

With the visitors expected to score at least once, the over is worth backing in this match.

City hammered Slovan Bratislava 4-0 on matchday two, and while Sparta will be more competitive, the home team should still win at a canter.

Our Manchester City vs Sparta Prague Predictions indicate a likely victory for City, with a potential scoreline of 4-1.