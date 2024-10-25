Manchester City vs Southampton Predictions: Manchester City to win, both teams to score

Our betting expert analyses the Premier League face-off between Manchester City and Southampton, set for 4 pm on Saturday, and offers their top bets.

Manchester City vs Southampton Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester City vs Southampton

Manchester City -2 handicap with odds of @ 1.49 on BetWinner , equating to a 54% chance of the champions winning by at least three goals.

, equating to a 54% chance of the champions winning by at least three goals. Over 1.5 first-half goals with odds of @ 1.182 on BetWinner , indicating a 56% chance of there being at least two goals before the break.

, indicating a 56% chance of there being at least two goals before the break. Both teams to score with odds of @ 2.01 on BetWinner, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Manchester City can record an emphatic 4-1 win over Southampton.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester City take on Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, aiming to gain an edge over their title rivals. This matchup promises to make our Manchester City vs Southampton predictions particularly thrilling.

Pep Guardiola’s side are the reigning champions and are set to compete fiercely across all fronts once more. City faced Sparta Prague at the Etihad midweek. Their squad depth ensures they are more than equipped to deal with the demands of the current football schedule.

City are now the title favourites, thanks to their late winner against Wolves. They remain a point behind Liverpool going into matchday nine, while Arne Slot’s men take on Arsenal, another title contender, at the Emirates on Sunday.

Southampton secured promotion through the playoffs last season by beating Leeds in the final. The Saints had enjoyed an 11-year stint in the Premier League prior to their relegation in the 2022/23 campaign. Prolonging their current stint to beyond one season will prove a tough task.

Pressure is growing on Russell Martin, with his team still searching for their first win of the season. They went two goals ahead against Leicester last weekend, but managed to concede three goals in the last 35 minutes of the game, leaving with nothing.

Probable Lineups for Manchester City vs Southampton

The probable lineup for Manchester City in the "system of play."

Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan, Silva; Foden, Grealish, Haaland

The probable lineup for Southampton in the "system of play."

Ramsdale; Walker-Peters, Harwood Bellis, Bednarek, Taylor; Dibing, Aribo, Downes, Fernandes, Manning; Archer

The Champions to Go for the Jugular

Southampton, like most teams, have a truly miserable record at the Etihad. They haven't secured a victory in any of their eight away matches against Manchester City since Pep Guardiola took over as manager.

The Saints were beaten 4-0 in this fixture in their last Premier League season, and consequently the home side should record a comprehensive victory once again.

Russel Martin’s side have the third-highest xGA in the Premier League with 19.37. They have conceded three goals in their last three games on the road, and face the division's most rampant attack.

City have scored more goals than any other team in England’s top flight, with an average of 2.38 per game, so the -2 handicap looks appealing here.

Manchester City vs Southampton Bet 1: Manchester City -2 Handicap@ 1.49 with BetWinner.

Fast Starts for Pep’s Team

Last season, the second halves of Premier League matches averaged 0.56 more goals than the first halves. However, as matchday nine of the current campaign approaches, both the first and second halves are averaging 1.44 goals each.

Manchester City’s matches have seen more first-half goals than any other side’s with an average of 2.38. That’s 1.26 more than the average goals in the second half of a City league match.

In eight of Pep Guardiola's team's last 10 competitive matches, the first half has seen at least two goals, so we're supporting over 1.5 goals before halftime in this game. This bet also won the last time that City hosted Southampton.

Manchester City vs Southampton Bet 2: Over 1.5 1st Half Goals @ 1.182 with BetWinner.

City Have Defensive Frailties

Southampton have managed to score in five of their last six Premier League outings. This includes a 3-1 away defeat against Arsenal, the only team who had a better defensive record than Manchester City last season.

Pep Guardiola’s side have also had some problems defensively. Since the 2-0 win over Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season, they have conceded in all seven of their league matches.

City have already hosted one newly-promoted side in the form of Ipswich. The Tractor Boys netted the opening goal as they lost the game 4-1.

Considering Southampton's scoring streak and City's defensive issues, Manchester City vs Southampton predictions point to a high-scoring match.