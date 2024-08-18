Mallorca vs Real Madrid Predictions: Champions to claim three points

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Mallorca vs Real Madrid.

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Mallorca vs Real Madrid ahead of this clash in the 1st round of La Liga, this Saturday at 9:30 PM.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Mallorca vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid Victory with odds of @1.51 on 1xBet and @1.60 on Vbet, equating to a 62% chance of the away side winning.

Kylian Mbappé to score with odds of @2.20 on 1xBet and 2.20 on Vbet, indicating a 41% and 45% chance of the French forward scoring.

Both teams to score with odds of @ 1.70 on 1xBet and 1.70 on Vbet, representing a 58% chance for both clubs to not find the back of the net.

Real Madrid should be expected to win against Mallorca by a scoreline of 0-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

La Liga champions kickstart their season with a trip to Mallorca as they look to retain their title.

A mixed pre-season has seen Real Madrid fall to defeats against AC Milan and Barcelona, but with key absences after a hectic summer of sport, these can be taken with a pinch of salt.

Los Blancos looked back to their efficient best in midweek when they beat Atalanta in the Super Cup final.

Last campaign, Real Madrid secured narrow 1-0 wins in both matches against Mallorca. That will give the hosts some hope, but the addition of Kylian Mbappe will make life even more difficult this time around.

Probable Lineups for Mallorca vs Real Madrid

The probable lineup for Mallorca in the "system of play."

Roman; Mojica, Copete, Raillo, Bauza, Larin, Morlanes, Costa, Darder, Asano, Prats

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "system of play."

Courtois; Garcia, Rudiger, Miltao, Vazquez, Ceballos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius Junor, Rodrygo, Mbappe

Champions to pick up three points

Real Madrid were far superior last season and comfortably collected yet another La Liga title. It’ll take a big effort to stop them once again, and the addition of Brazilian star Endrick and Kylian Mbappe will make them even stronger.

With Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo having recovered from Copa America. Both wingers will be looking to repeat their personal campaigns last year and prove they are still the main men.

As mentioned, Mallorca only lost by a single goal to Real Madrid in both matches, but their class will likely shine through, and a narrow loss is on the cards once again.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Real Madrid Victory @ 1.51 with 1xBet and @1.68 on Vbet

Mbappe to steal the show

Everyone is very excited to see how Kylian Mbappe will get on in his first season in Spain. After another incredible season with PSG, where the Frenchman scored 27 Ligue 1 goals in 29 appearances, fans are desperate to see how he gets on in a Real Madrid shirt.

Away from the Bernabeu, Mbappe might just score his first league goal of the campaign away from the pressure. Although he thrives under it, this could be the perfect game to get off the mark.

He scored almost every week last season, and we’re expecting more from him again at his new club.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Kylian Mbappé Anytime Scorer @ 2.20 with 1xBet and 1.62 on Vbet

Goals at a premium

If Real Madrid are going to secure a narrow victory on the road, it makes sense to back Mallorca to fail to score against the champions once again.

Mallorca could only conjure up two shots on target in this fixture last season, and failed to hit it at all at the Bernabeu. An xG of 0.31 in front of their fans was never going to see them score against the La Liga giants.

With Real Madrid expected to dominate possession, Mallorca might be chasing shadows in the Spanish sun for long periods, and are unlikely to trouble Courtois in goal.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid Bet 3: Both Teams to Score No @ 1.70 with 1xBet and 1.70 on Vbet