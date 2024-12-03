Mallorca vs Barcelona Predictions: Raphinha to Score, Barcelona to win

Having failed to win their last three matches, Barcelona face in-form Mallorca on Tuesday. Read below for our Mallorca vs Barcelona predictions.

+

Mallorca vs Barcelona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Mallorca vs Barcelona

Both teams to score with odds of @1.79 on 1xBet .

. Match to be drawn at half-time with odds of @2.35 on 1xBet .

. Raphinha to score anytime with odds of @2.75 on 1xBet.

Barcelona are predicted to beat Mallorca 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Mallorca and Barcelona face off at Son Moix Stadium for their La Liga clash on Tuesday night.

The hosts sit sixth following a weekend victory over Valencia. The club from the Balearic Islands have secured back-to-back league victories, with the first of those coming against Las Palmas.

Hardly a free-scoring team, much of Mallorca’s strength this season lies in their solid defence. They have collected 12 points from eight home matches despite scoring only six goals.

Barcelona come into this match having claimed one of nine La Liga points after losing at home to Las Palmas. Hansi Flick’s side are without a few injured players, such as Andreas Christensen and Ansu Fati, but their core is available, and Lamine Yamal appeared as a substitute at the weekend following an absence.

Despite their recent slump, Barca still have the best away record in La Liga. However, form is definitely an important factor to consider when making our Mallorca vs Barcelona predictions.

Probable Lineups for Mallorca vs Barcelona

Mallorca probable XI:

Greif; Morey, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica; Morlanes, Costa; Navarro, Rodriguez, Darder; Larin.

Barcelona probable XI:

Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Pedri, de Jong; Raphinha, Olmo, Yamal; Lewandowski.

BTTS Appears Likely

Barcelona have kept just four La Liga clean sheets all season and have conceded in each of their last four league matches.

Mallorca have also conceded in four consecutive matches, but they have only failed to score once since 27th August. While not known for being a free-scoring team, Barcelona's leaky defence is bound to see them get some chances. Barca are in the bottom half in expected goals conceded this term.

Even with a stellar defensive record, it’s hard to see Mallorca keeping a clean sheet here. Barcelona’s defence has been porous of late, and the hosts should be able to find the net.

Mallorca vs Barcelona Bet 1: Both teams to score @1.79 on 1xBet

Mallorca Keep Match Tight Early On

Mallorca have drawn at half-time in 10 of their 15 La Liga matches so far this season. There has been a grand total of nine goals scored in the first half of their La Liga matches.

Meanwhile, only four of Barcelona’s matches have been level at half-time, but it’s worth noting there have been five more goals in their second halves than their first halves. They have scored only one goal in their last three La Liga first halves – starting slowly has become a bit of a habit for Flick’s team.

A steely Mallorca defence is likely to frustrate Barcelona in the first 45 minutes. While Barcelona’s superior quality will eventually shine through, the home team will certainly make them work for it.

Mallorca vs Barcelona Bet 2: Match to be drawn at half-time @2.35 on 1xBet

Raphinha Makes it Two in Two

As the final of our Mallorca vs Barcelona predictions, we are backing Raphinha to find the net for the second time in two matches. The Brazilian winger has scored 14 times this season and fired off five shots in the defeat to Las Palmas at the weekend.

Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Kylian Mbappe are the only players who average more shots per game in La Liga. Lewandowski and Mbappe have more expected goals than Raphinha.

With elite productivity across La Liga and the Champions League, we see the value in backing Raphinha to find the net on Tuesday evening.