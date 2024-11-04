Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen: Egyptian set to spearhead attack

Our betting expert shares his forecasts for Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen ahead of this Champions League fixture, this Tuesday at 9 pm.

+

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool Victory with odds of @ 1.705 on BetWinner , equating to a 58% chance of the English club winning.

, equating to a 58% chance of the English club winning. Mo Salah to score with odds of @ 2.10 on BetWinner , indicating a 47% chance of the Egyptian forward scoring.

, indicating a 47% chance of the Egyptian forward scoring. Liverpool Over 1.5 Goals with odds of @1.909 on BetWinner, representing a 66% chance for the hosts to score at least two.

Liverpool should be expected to win against Bayer Leverkusen by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Liverpool welcome Europa League finalists and Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen to Anfield in round four of the Champions League.

Arne Slot’s side have won all three matches to date, brushing aside AC Milan, Bologna and Leipzig. Bayer Leverkusen head into this unbeaten, although dropped points on the road against Brest last time out.

Liverpool have been outstanding under their new head coach, only losing one match across all competitions. They approach this fixture following two consecutive wins against Brighton.

Despite being unbeaten in their last five matches, Leverkusen have settled for draws in three, struggling to turn those into victories. Anfield presents another significant challenge for them this week. Read our Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen Predictions below to find out how we see this fixture ending.

Liverpool will be without defender Ibrahima Konate, after a strange injury occurred at the weekend.

Probable Lineups for Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen

The probable lineup for Liverpool in the "system of play."

Kelleher; Tsimikas, van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Salah, Nunez

The probable lineup for Bayer Leverkusen in the "system of play."

Kovar; Grimaldo, Hincapie, Tah, Mukiele, Garcia, Xhaka, Frimpong, Wirtz, Adli, Boniface

Arne's strong home record

We start our Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen Predictions with a home win. Liverpool have been almost untouchable since Arne Slot took over in the summer, and they are looking to extend their perfect record in the Champions League.

Two wins on the road against Leipzig and AC Milan stand out, however, with the return to their home ground, expectations will be elevated. Bayer Leverkusen were disappointing last time out when drawing with Brest. If they put in a similar performance, the hosts will come away with the three points.

Leverkusen managed a 1-0 home victory over AC Milan, but the Italians dominated the second half and were unlucky not to secure at least a draw.

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen Bet 1: Liverpool Victory @1.705 with BetWinner.

Egyptian to unravel German defence

Mo Salah enters this Champions League clash on a scoring streak, having netted in his last five starts for both club and country.

The 32-year-old scored the winner against Brighton in the Premier League over the weekend, marking consecutive starts against Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton.

Salah performs best against the top teams, and he’s already got nine goals to his name this season. The Egyptian scored Liverpool’s second goal against Bologna in their only Champions League home game to date. If Liverpool are to win, expect Salah’s name to be on the scoresheet.

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen Bet 2: Mo Salah Anytime Scorer @ 2.10 with BetWinner.

Hosts to make a statement

Arne Slot’s team has been winning games and scoring lots of goals this season. In their last five games across all competitions, they’ve scored at least two goals in four of those.

More impressively, the hosts have had six different goalscorers across those games, showing they aren’t reliant on certain individuals to win them matches.

Bayer Leverkusen have only kept one clean sheet in their last five away games, and Liverpool are likely their toughest challenge so far this season. If Liverpool find their stride and score early, they could be in trouble.