Lille vs Brest Predictions: Backing Hosts For Routine Win

With seven points separating them in the Ligue 1 table, it’s no surprise Lille are clear favourites for their Friday night clash with Brest.

+

Lille vs Brest Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Lille vs Brest

Lille to win with odds of @1.68 on BetWinner , equating to a 58.8%& 60% implied probability.

, equating to a 58.8%& 60% implied probability. Over 2.5 total goals with odds of @1.97 on BetWinner , indicating a 51.3% and 51.3% implied probability.

, indicating a 51.3% and 51.3% implied probability. Jonathan David to score anytime with odds of @2.25 on BetWinner, representing a 53.5% & 46.5% implied probability of him scoring anytime.

Lille are predicted to beat Brest 3-1 on Friday night.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Ligue 1 clash between Lille and Brest takes place at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Friday night.

Unbeaten in nine league matches, Lille are only three points off second. While they remain hard to beat, a draw away to Montpellier last time out was seen as a missed opportunity. Heavily favoured against Brest, Bruno Génésio hopes his team can get back on track.

Lille have maintained an unbeaten run despite a significant injury crisis. Angel Gomes is one of the most notable absentees, with the squad stretched due to their Champions League commitments.

Brest, who are also competing in the Champions League, have found it more difficult to manage the packed schedule following their stunning 2023-24 campaign. Prior to a win over struggling Strasbourg at the weekend, they had lost three consecutive Ligue 1 fixtures.

Jonas Martin, Soumaila Coulibaly, and Pierre Lees-Melou are among those unavailable for this match. Brest have lost five of their six away league matches this term, shipping 15 goals in the process.

Probable Lineups for Lille vs Brest

Lille probable XI:

Chevalier; Meunier, Diakite, Ribeiro, Gudmundsson; Andre, Bouaddi; Fernandez-Pardo, Cabella, Mukau; David.

Brest probable XI:

Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Cardinal, Haidara; Camara, Fernandes; Balde, Faivre, Lage; Ajorque.

Backing Easy Hosts Win

PSG are the only team to have won at Stade Pierre-Mauroy this season. Lille have beaten Real Madrid and drawn with Juventus at home in the Champions League.

Rennes, Toulouse, and Angers have lost away to Lille. The hosts also drew with Lyon and played out a thrilling 3-3 with Strasbourg early in the season.

Brest’s only away points in Ligue 1 came from their away win to Reims. They have conceded exactly three goals in four of their last five away league matches.

Lille vs Brest Bet 1: Lille to win @1.68 on BetWinner

Goals Expected at Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Over 2.5 total goals has landed in eight of Brest’s 13 Ligue 1 matches. This outcome has also paid out in three of Lille’s last four fixtures across all competitions.

Brest’s last eight away matches in Ligue 1 and the Champions League have seen at least three goals scored. They have conceded three goals five times on the road this season.

Given the trends for both teams, backing the over is an excellent wager when making Lille vs Brest predictions for Friday night. We would consider pairing it with both teams to score to access some longer odds – BTTS and over 2.5 is 2.50 at Betway.

Lille vs Brest Bet 2: Over 2.5 total goals @1.97 with BetWinner

David Scores 10th of the Campaign

Jonathan David, who has scored seven goals in his last eight appearances, has regained the form that once made him one of the most sought-after strikers in European football.

While six of his goals this season have come from the penalty spot, he has shown more of a threat from open play over the last couple of months. As a result, he has registered multiple shots in five of his last seven matches.

To round off our Lille vs Brest predictions, we believe it's worth backing David to score anytime, given the leaky Brest back line. His non-penalty expected goals numbers have taken off over the last six weeks.