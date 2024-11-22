Leganes vs Real Madrid Predictions: Real to win, Vini to score

Our football betting expert shares their Leganes vs Real Madrid predictions ahead of their La Liga encounter at 6:30 pm on Sunday.

+

Leganes vs Real Madrid Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Leganes vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid to win and under 4.5 goals with odds of @1.72 on 1xBet , equating to a 58% chance of the visitors winning, and there being less than five goals in the match.

, equating to a 58% chance of the visitors winning, and there being less than five goals in the match. Vinicius Junior to score with odds of @2.20 on 1xBet , indicating a 42% and chance of the Brazilian scoring.

, indicating a 42% and chance of the Brazilian scoring. Under 2.5 goals with odds of @2.05 on 1xBet, representing a 51% chance of there being two goals at most in the match.

Real Madrid can pick up three points by beating Leganes 2-0.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Madrid are looking to keep the pressure on Barcelona when they take on Legane this weekend.

Leganes earned promotion to La Liga by winning the second tier last season. The club experienced a hectic summer of arrivals and departures, yet spent very little in the process.

Borja Jimenez's team is focused on survival, and they're thrilled with their promising start. They are 14th in the table and four points clear of the bottom three, with just over a third of the campaign gone.

Carlo Ancelotti has come under fire for the way his team have started the season. Los Blancos won the title with ease and lifted the Champions League last term, however, this season's kickoff has proven to be a bit more challenging.

Real's chase for Kylian Mbappe concluded this summer, with Florentino Perez, as expected, securing his target. However, maximising the potential of this star-studded squad has been a challenging endeavour.

Madrid find themselves six points behind Barcelona in La Liga. They are also languishing in 18th place in the Champions League.

Probable Lineups for Leganes vs Real Madrid

The probable lineup for Leganes in the "system of play."

Dmitrovic; Altamira, Gonzalez, Nastasic, Hernandez; Chicco, Cisse, Brasanac; Cruz, El Haddadi, De La Fuente

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "system of play."

Lunin; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Garcia; Modric, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe, Diaz

Real to Record Narrow Victory

The first of our Leganes vs Real Madrid predictions is for Carlo Ancelotti’s side to win and for there to be four goals or less in the match.

Los Blancos are the favourites having secured an impressive 4-0 win over Osasuna before the international break. Their last away game was a narrow 2-1 triumph over Celta Vigo. Moreover, Real are unbeaten in their five league games on the road and those have seen 2.2 goals on average.

Leganes have lost two of their five home games in La Liga, however, Real represent their toughest test yet. Those matches have seen just 1.67 goals on average.

Leganes vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Real Madrid to Win & under 4.5 Goals @1.72 with 1xBet

Vinicius Has a Point to Prove

Kylian Mbappe was expected to overshadow Vinicius Jr. at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, however, the Brazilian continues to sparkle. Therefore, we are tipping Vini to get his name on the scoresheet as part of our Leganes vs Real Madrid predictions.

Vinicius has scored eight goals in the league, more than any other Real Madrid player. The Ballon d’Or snub seems to have lit a fire under the winger. Consequently, he has scored four goals in the two matches he has played for Los Blancos since then.

Over the past 12 months, Vini has been averaging 0.63 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes played. This puts him in the 89th percentile when compared with all forwards across Europe’s top five leagues.

Leganes vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Vinicius Junior Anytime Scorer @ 2.20 with 1xBet

Leganes Struggles with Goal Drought

Leganes’ league matches have seen a total of 29 goals, but just 10 of those have been in games at the Estadio Municipal Butarque. Under 2.5 goals has won in five of their six La Liga outings in front of their own fans.

The majority of Real Madrid’s goals have also come at the Bernabeu. Ancelotti’s side are scoring an average of 2.57 goals per game at home in comparison to just 1.4 on the road. Those away matches have seen an average of 2.2 goals, and this bet has landed in four of those five games.