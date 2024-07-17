LAFC vs Real Salt Lake Predictions: Goals galore in LA

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for LAFC vs Real Salt Lake ahead of their MLS fixture this Thursday.

LAFC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for LAFC vs Real Salt Lake

LAFC Victory with odds of @1.41 on 22bet and @1.62 on Parions Sport, equating to a 58% chance for the Los Angeles club to win.

and @1.62 on Parions Sport, equating to a 58% chance for the Los Angeles club to win. Denis Bouanga to score with odds of @1.80 on 22bet , indicating a 62% chance of the Gabon forward scoring.

, indicating a 62% chance of the Gabon forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @1.571 on 22bet, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

We predict LAFC to secure a 4-2 victory over Real Salt Lake.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

LAFC host Real Salt Lake in the early hours of Thursday morning in what promises to be one of the games of the season.

Although both teams have been the best in the MLS this season, they head into this one on the back of two big defeats.

Los Angeles suffered a shock 5-1 defeat at home to Columbus Crew, while Real Salt Lake fell to a 3-0 defeat to Portland Timbers.

Both sides have been prolific in front of goal recently, and we expect a very entertaining match from the kick-off.

Probable Lineups for LAFC vs Real Salt Lake

The probable lineup for LAFC in the "system of play."

Lloris; Hollingshead, Long, Murillo, Palencia, Atuesta, Sanchez, Tillman, Bouanga, Bogusz, Kamara

The probable lineup for Real Salt Lake in the "system of play."

MacMath; Katranis, Ramirez, Hidalgo, Brody, Ojeda, Eneli, Luna, Crooks, Gomez, Arango

Huge win on the cards for the hosts

Los Angeles FC are top of the Western Conference and, although they are tied on points with their upcoming opponents, they have played one match less. They have also been in fantastic form on home soil, collecting 24 points from their 11 matches, scoring 16 goals in the process.

Real Salt Lake City will prove to be a difficult test for the hosts. However, their record of two defeats in the last four games, including a 3-0 defeat to Portland Timbers last time out, isn’t reassuring.

The hosts can continue their strong home form and win the three points.

LAFC vs Real Salt Lake Bet 1: LAFC Victory @1.41 on 22bet

Key striker to keep on scoring

If Los Angeles are to win this match, it’s more than likely their top performing goalscorer will be on the scoresheet.

Denis Bouanga has scored 14 goals and produced nine assists this season. The 29-year-old holds the second-best record in the league.

Although he’s only scored twice in his last five, one of those came in a standout performance in front of Los Angeles’ fans when they beat San Jose Earthquakes 6-2.

Operating on the left hand side, the 29-year-old likes to get in and around the box as much as possible. With an open game expected, we believe the Gabon international can score his 15th league goal.

LAFC vs Real Salt Lake Bet 2: Denis Bouanga Anytime Scorer @1.80 on 22bet

Goals to flow in Los Angeles

Both teams are currently scoring and conceding for fun. For the neutrals, this is going to be a very entertaining watch as two of the best teams in the MLS go head-to-head.

Los Angeles suffered a rare defeat last time out, falling to a surprise 5-1 loss against Columbus Crew. They are expected to bounce back. It does mean, however, both teams to score has landed in four of their last five matches.

The same can be said for Real Salt Lake, who have scored 12 goals in their last five matches, while conceding 11. Expect both defences to be punished in this mouthwatering clash.