Matchday 11 brings about the first El Clasico of the 2024/25 La Liga season, as Real host Barcelona on Saturday evening.

Villarreal to power to victory: Real Valladolid vs Villarreal

Date: 26/10/2024

Kick-off: 2pm

Our tip: Villarreal will maintain their fine start to the season by winning at Real Valladolid @1.98 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 22/10/24)

This week’s five La Liga predictions are underpinned by the latest form, data and expert knowledge to help you find value bets.

Villarreal sit in fourth place after five wins, three draws and just two defeats in ten games. Three of those wins have come on the road and with Valladolid winning just one of their five home fixtures this term, we see Villarreal picking up another three points here.

Real Valladolid are averaging just 0.60 goals scored per game at home, with 40% of their home fixtures this season ending without a goal. When Villarreal have scored first in away games, they’ve gone on to win every fixture this term. Therefore, if the visitors take the lead, the signs are ominous for Valladolid.

Hosts will edge out Alaves: Rayo Vallecano vs Alaves

Date: 26/10/2024

Kick-off: 4.15pm

Our tip: Vallecano will maintain their solid home form with a win over Alaves @ 2.19 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 22/10/24)

Deportivo Alaves have won one and lost four of their away games so far this season. While Rayo Vallecano have secured only one home victory, they have also suffered just one defeat.

That’s why we’re siding with them to get the job done this weekend. Alaves are conceding an average of 2.20 goals per game away, which inevitably makes it difficult for them to pick up points.

Rayo Vallecano have scored first in 75% of their home games, while Alaves have trailed in 80% of their away games. Therefore, we expect the hosts to take the early initiative and hold onto their advantage to secure all three points.

Real to clinch opening El Clasico win: Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Date: 26/10/2024

Kick-off: 9pm

Our tip: Real will win the first El Clasico of the season @2.06 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 22/10/24)

Barcelona travel to unbeaten Real Madrid for the first El Clasico of the 2024/25 La Liga campaign. Real are three points shy of Barca, who have won five and lost one away from the Nou Camp. Real have won all five of their home games at the Bernabeu, which is why we predict they'll come out on top by a slim margin in this clash.

There hasn’t been a La Liga draw between these two sides at the Bernabeu since making a win for either side the most likely outcome. Real’s miserly defence has conceded just 0.60 goals per game at home, while Barca’s backline has been rather more vulnerable on its travels, conceding 1.33 goals per game.

Low-scoring draw anticipated: Leganes vs Celta Vigo

Date: 27/10/2024

Kick-off: 2pm

Our tip: Celta Vigo to hold Leganes to a draw on the road @ 3.23 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 22/10/24)

Seventeenth-placed Leganes play host to Celta Vigo this weekend. Leganes are just above the relegation zone due to goal difference, yet they have proven hard to beat, having drawn half of their league games this term.

Celta Vigo have only drawn one of their ten games, but they are averaging just 0.75 points per game on their travels, compared with 1.67 points per game at home.

Leganes have found it difficult to score this season, managing an average of just 0.50 goals per game at home. However, Celta Vigo have conceded 2.50 goals per game in their road games, suggesting the hosts will have more opportunities than usual to score.

There’s been two or less goals scored in seven of their last eight meetings, so a low-scoring draw could be on the cards.

Hosts happy to avoid defeat: Getafe vs Valencia

Date: 27/10/2024

Kick-off: 4.15pm

Our tip: Lowly Getafe and Valencia to play out a nervy draw @ 3.01 with 1xBet. (Correct as of 22/10/24)

It’s been a difficult start to the season for both Getafe and Valencia, although the latter appear to be in a tougher spot. Six points from ten games leaves Valencia rooted to the foot of the La Liga table. Getafe are just three points ahead, making it a match that Sunday's hosts would likely want to avoid losing.

Getafe average 1.40 points per game on their home turf. However, Valencia’s recent goalless draw at Leganes showed Los Ches have backbone, despite their subsequent 3-2 home defeat to Las Palmas on Monday night.

In the battle of the two joint-second lowest scorers in the league, a draw feels the most likely outcome.

Conclusion

In summary, we expect Real to blow the title race open by winning the first El Clasico of the season. There’s also a possibility for draws in the Getafe vs Valencia and Leganes vs Celta Vigo fixtures. Fourth-placed Villarreal have what it takes to win on the road at Real Valladolid. Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano's familiarity with their home ground should aid them in securing a win against Alaves.

Remember to bet on La Liga responsibly by sticking to your staking and loss limits to keep your football betting fun.