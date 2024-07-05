Key England stat highlights bets to place on Three Lions for Switzerland quarter-final clash

It's no secret that England has looked lacklustre at Euro 2024 so far, but our expert has noticed one market that'll be valuable for bettors.

+

Bar England's woeful World Cup group exit in 2014, this could be considered one of their worst showings at an international tournament in recent memory.

Yet whilst they may be failing to score, it certainly isn't for a lack of trying.

When leading England seems entirely too content to sit back, whilst they find another gear in games when they are level or behind, with the need for goals having a drastic effect on the team.

This could open up some interesting opportunities for not only England but also punters as we head into the quarter-finals and beyond.

Jumping on the Trend

England come up against increasingly tougher opponents from here on out, with both the Swiss and Dutch likely on the horizon, thus it may be time to explore the England shots bets.

England Shots vs Switzerland Odds Over 1.5 1.49 Under 1.5 2.44

All odds are courtesy of 22bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Switzerland are likely to prove the Three Lions' toughest opponents to date, as will anyone else they are likely to encounter as they get deeper into the tourney, which should only increase the time they spend level or the likelihood that they will go behind.

As such these shots bets could prove extremely handy in these matches, particularly at around evens, making a great single bet or a supremely valuable to a single game bet builder.

One thing to note is that whilst the shots are flying goalwards, few actually tend to be on target, as the English presently rank 19th in the tournament for shots on target per 90 minutes at 3.3.

Equally, they have had a mere 13 SOT to their name across the four games to this point, ranking behind many sides some of whom are already out such as Albania, Croatia, Denmark, Slovakia and Romania.

It's worth exploring the option of shots, but unless Gareth Southgate has done some serious shooting practice with his side, do not expect this to rise much higher.

In Play could be the Way

These stats could also open up some great live betting opportunities for punters, with the shots market being available mid-game with many bookmakers.

As such, if bettors see the Three Lions go behind, jumping on a shot bet then it could offer some serious potential, as the English chase the game and try to test the keeper.

The final option well worth exploring is that of England to win from behind, which can either be placed pre-match or in-game. Their showing against the Slovakians wasn’t all that impressive and the Swiss will pose a much tougher task.

But they get a little boost from this, as seen in their shots stats, and of course that phenomenal comeback against Slovakia. As such this could be an option worth exploring, with some massive prices.