Juventus vs Venezia Predictions: A comfortable win for the Bianconeri

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets for the Serie A clash between Juventus and Venezia, scheduled for Saturday at 8:45 pm.

+

Juventus vs Venezia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Juventus vs Venezia

Multi Goals: 2-3 at odds of @1.95 on BetWinner , equating to a 51% chance of two or three goals being scored in the match.

, equating to a 51% chance of two or three goals being scored in the match. Dusan Vlahovic to score at odds of @1.83 on BetWinner , indicating a 50% chance of the Serbian striker scoring anytime during the match.

, indicating a 50% chance of the Serbian striker scoring anytime during the match. Juventus Win and Under 3.5 Goals at odds of @1.77 on BetWinner, representing a 50% chance of the hosts winning the game and no more than three goals being scored.

Juventus should be expected to beat Venezia with a 3-0 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

After their clash with Manchester City on Wednesday, the Bianconeri, who currently sit sixth in the league standings with 27 points, host a newly-promoted Venezia side that sit at the bottom of the table with just 9 points.

This season has been marked by inconsistency for Juventus, which is something quite unlike the dominant force they were a few years ago.

The Lagunari have had a torrid run, managing just two wins all season — against Genoa and Udinese. Their recent form has been poor, as they have lost four of their last six matches.

Probable Lineups for Juventus vs Venezia

The probable lineup for Juventus in the "system of play."

Di Gregorio, Danilo, Kalulu, Gatti, Rouhi; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceiçao, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic.

The probable lineup for Venezia in the "system of play."

Stankovic, Idzes, Svoboda, Altare; Candela, Doumbia, Nicolussi Caviglia, Zampano; Busio, Oristanio; Pohjanpalo.

New manager, familiar struggles

The appointment of Thiago Motta was expected to bring change to Turin, but not a lot has changed. Introduced as a breath of fresh air, Motta was tasked with revitalising the ‘Old Lady’ and implementing a more appealing style of play following Massimiliano Allegri's tenure.

Motta's promise of a more aesthetic approach has yet to materialize, as evident in the recent encounter with Bologna.

Snatching a late draw after trailing by two goals should have been a reason to celebrate, but it only highlighted Juve's ongoing troubles. Juventus have equaled a club record by drawing nine out of their first 15 Serie A games, which was last seen in the 1965-66 and 1980-81 seasons.

After playing in the Champions League, the hosts’ form has been poor, with four draws and just one victory. Meanwhile, Venezia have the worst xGA (expected goals against) on the road in Serie A, with 17.70. As indicated in this Juventus vs Venezia predictions piece, betting on a high-scoring match can almost double your stake.

Juventus vs Venezia Bet 1: Multi Goals: 2-3 with odds of @1.95 on BetWinner

A Portuguese spark for the ‘Old Lady’

Injuries have hindered Juve's progress, with key players like Nico Gonzalez and Bremer sidelined early in the season. Juventus' goal this campaign is not the Scudetto; their priority is securing a Champions League spot, as they are currently four points behind the top four.

Despite their struggles, players like Andrea Cambiaso, Kenan Yildiz, and Timothy Weah have shown promise. However, the real revelation has been Francisco Conceiçao.

With 37 successful dribbles out of 63 attempts, the Portuguese winger has a remarkable success rate that surpasses even the likes of Vinicius Junior and Lamine Yamal. Yet, the focal point remains Dusan Vlahovic, whose skills seem to clash with Motta's tactics, leading to comparisons to Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee.

Calls for positional changes, especially in relation to Yildiz, highlight the tactical inflexibility that some argue is slowing the team’s progress.

Juventus vs Venezia Bet 2: Dusan Vlahovic to score with odds of @1.83 on BetWinner

Venezia are the weekend’s biggest underdogs

In stark contrast to Juve's struggles, Venezia are fighting for survival. Tensions loom large over their coach Eusebio Di Francesco, who is now facing mounting pressure and is at risk of being sacked due to his team’s poor performances.

Venezia have had offensive struggles, registering the fewest open-play goals (5) in the league this season.

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, their standout performer and former Juventus player, offers a glimmer of hope in their dim campaign. With three goals and an assist to his name, the 24-year-old remains the Lagunari’s hope in midfield.

Juventus have traditionally dominated their meetings against Venezia, winning three of the last four Serie A encounters. Our in-house model, used for these Juventus vs Venezia predictions, gives them a 72.6% chance of winning the match.

Meanwhile, Venezia have lost by more than a one-goal margin away to Lazio, Milan and Bologna. They have the lowest chance of winning on matchday 16, with only an 8.2% probability.