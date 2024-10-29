Juventus vs Parma Predictions: Vlahovic to Fire Juve to Victory

Our football predictions expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for Juventus vs Parma as they clash in Serie A.

Juventus vs Parma Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Juventus vs Parma

Juventus Victory and under 3.5 goals

Dušan Vlahović to score

Both teams to score - No

Juventus should be expected to win against Parma by a scoreline of 2-0

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Allianz Stadium hosts a fascinating midweek Serie A clash, as unbeaten Juventus welcome struggling Parma. The Old Lady sits third in the table with an impressive record of 4 wins and 5 draws.

In contrast, the newly-promoted visitors are precariously positioned just above the relegation zone in 17th place, having secured only one win in their first nine games. Juventus vs Parma Predictions suggest a challenging encounter for the visitors.

Juventus have not claimed the title since their ninth consecutive victory in the 2019/20 season, during Andrea Agnelli's tenure as chairman. Agnelli, who has since stepped down, leaves behind a legacy as the most successful manager in Juventus history.

Under Gianluca Ferrero's leadership, the regime appears more ruthless, having parted ways with manager Max Allegri and key player Federico Chiesa. Chiesa has recently been rumoured to make a return to Serie A, adding another twist to the changes under Ferrero's leadership.

Juventus enter this fixture following an extraordinary 4-4 draw against Inter Milan. This highlighted both their attacking prowess and recent defensive vulnerability. This result marked a stark contrast to their early-season form, where they maintained seven clean sheets in their opening eight Serie A matches.

Parma, meanwhile, continued their winless run to seven games with a 1-1 draw against Empoli, further complicated by a crucial missed penalty that could have secured all three points.

Probable Lineups for Juventus vs. Parma

The probable lineup for Juventus in the "4-2-3-1"

Di Gregorio; Cambiaso, Gatti, Kalulu, Cabal; Savona, Locatelli; McKennie, Yildiz, Conceicao; Vlahovic

The probable lineup for Parma in the "4-2-3-1"

Suzuki; Valeri, Balogh, Del Prato, Coulibaly; Bernabe, Hernani; Man, Sohm, Cancellieri; Bonny.

Old Lady to keep it tight

This season, Juventus's success at home has been anchored in their strong defence, allowing only one goal across five matches. Offensively, they have matched this with five goals of their own. This cautious but effective strategy has resulted in two wins and three draws, indicating a trend of closely managed and controlled victories.

The historical head-to-head record strongly favours Juventus, who remain unbeaten in their last seven home meetings against Parma, winning six with an aggregate score of 23-7. Recently, their games have taken on a more cautious tone, especially on home turf, where they have focused on maintaining defensive stability.

Parma's away record this season further strengthens this bet's appeal, with the visitors failing to win any of their four road games (three draws, one loss). Their cautious approach away from home has resulted in relatively low-scoring affairs, scoring four and conceding five in these matches.

Juventus vs Parma Bet 1: Juventus Victory and under 3.5 goals @ 2.05 with BetWinner

Dušan is poised for victory

Vlahović returned to scoring form at the perfect time, breaking a short two-game dry spell by scoring against Inter Milan. The Serbian striker has been in exceptional form this season, with 8 goals in 12 appearances across all competitions, including 6 in Serie A – placing him as one of the league's top three scorers.

The striker's recent record is particularly impressive, with 6 goals in his last 6 appearances for Juventus, having found the net in 4 of those games. His overall Serie A record for Juventus stands at an impressive 39 goals in 84 appearances, demonstrating his consistent goal-scoring ability at this level.

Enhancing his goal-scoring prospects, Vlahović's role as Juventus's penalty taker offers him another scoring opportunity, as demonstrated by his successful penalty in the recent 1-1 draw with Cagliari. Facing a Parma defence that has kept only one clean sheet in their last 12 matches across all competitions, Vlahović is likely to find chances to further boost his impressive tally.

Juventus vs Parma Bet 2: Dušan Vlahović Anytime Scorer @ 1.77 with BetWinner

Parma to be kept at a distance

Juventus's defensive record at home this season strongly supports this bet, with BTTS: NO landing in 4 out of their 5 home games. Despite a recent slip-up against Inter, their overall defensive performance, with seven clean sheets in the first eight Serie A matches, indicates a probable return to their solid defensive form.

The Old Lady's home fortress mentality is further emphasised by their impressive run of just one defeat in 24 matches at the Allianz Arena. Against a Parma side struggling for goals and confidence on the road, Juventus will fancy their chances of returning to their defensive best.

Parma's away form offers little suggestion of an attacking threat, having failed to win any of their last 8 road games dating back to last season's Serie B campaign. Their three away draws this season have all come against struggling sides, moreover, they have shown few signs of being able to penetrate a Juventus defence determined to rebuild their reputation after the match against Inter.

Given these factors, Juventus vs Parma Predictions strongly favour a dominant defensive display from Juventus, likely resulting in a clean sheet victory for the home side.