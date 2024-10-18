Juventus vs Lazio Predictions: Visitors to trouble depleted Bianconeri

+

Juventus vs Lazio Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Juventus vs Lazio

Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @ 2.23 on BetWinner , equating to a 46% chance of a high scoring game.

, equating to a 46% chance of a high scoring game. Both Teams to score with odds of @ 1.97 on BetWinner , indicating a 51% chance of both teams finding the back of the net.

, indicating a 51% chance of both teams finding the back of the net. Over 1.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners with odds of @ 1.70 on BetWinner, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Juventus and Lazio should be expected to draw 2-2.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Following two successful Nations League outcomes for the Azzurri, Serie A is set to continue with a top-of-the-table showdown between Juventus and Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Both teams find themselves sharing the third spot on the league table with 13 points each, separated solely by goal difference.

While Juventus is striving to maintain its unbeaten record, Lazio is on a mission to sustain its momentum following an impressive string of four victories.

This Saturday night match in Italy promises to be tense, with both clubs boasting a talented squad and two tactical astute managers.

Probable Lineups for Juventus vs Lazio

Based on our Juventus vs Lazio predictions, the probable lineups for the match are as follows:

The probable lineup for Juventus in the "system of play."

Di Gregorio; Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, Cambiaso; Thuram K., Locatelli; Weah, Fagioli, Yildiz; Vlahovic.

The probable lineup for Lazio in the "system of play."

Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Nuno Tavares; Vecino, Rovella; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni; Castellanos.

Navigating through Adversity

The ‘Old Lady’ enters this fixture plagued by a string of injuries that have significantly hampered the lineup. Manager Thiago Motta is grappling with the absence of key players like Bremer, Nico Gonzalez, Teun Koopmeiners, and several others. This will force the Bianconeri to adapt and find alternative strategies to keep their unbeaten streak alive.

Despite the challenges, Juventus's defensive setup remains its strongest asset, having conceded just one goal in their opening seven matches.

However, Juventus has struggled to unlock tight defences and has scored only once, against Cagliari, in their last four home league games. In front of their fans, Juve has averaged only 1.34 xG (expected goals) per game so far, the eighth-worst domestic record in the league.

With notable absences affecting team composition, players like Kenan Yildiz and Manuel Locatelli might be tasked with stepping up in creative roles, but much will depend on Dusan Vlahovic’s form in front of the goal.

The Serbian striker has already netted five times in all competitions, but also leads the Serie A standings in terms of big chances missed (8).

Juventus vs Lazio Bet 1: Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.23 with BetWinner.

Momentum is with the visitors

New manager Marco Baroni has instilled plenty of confidence in Lazio so far.

After their unlucky defeat in Florence, a recent upturn in form has seen them secure four straight victories, a testament to their offensive prowess and tactical cohesion.

The Bianconeri have gained six more points in the standings compared to last year, and have scored three more goals than in the last season.

Somewhat unexpectedly, the team from Italy’s capital leads the Serie A table based on xPTS (expected points), with a total of 14.21—almost two more than the current leaders, Napoli.

A key player to watch is Mattia Zaccagni, who has been in blistering form, contributing with three goals and two assists in all competitions. With Ciro Immobile's departure, Zaccagni has taken on the role of Lazio's new captain, setting the tone for his team by exemplifying leadership and finesse on the field.

The midfield partnership of Matteo Guendouzi (if fit) and Nicolò Rovella will also be pivotal in dictating the tempo and providing solidity in the central areas. Their ability to orchestrate play and shield the defence will be crucial, as Lazio seeks to exploit any potential weaknesses in Juventus's setup.

Lazio's attacking form, combined with Juventus's home advantage, could lead to a high-scoring encounter, making the Both Teams To Score - Yes market an attractive option.

Juventus vs Lazio Bet 2: Both Teams to score @ 1.97 with BetWinner.

Key wing players might bring plenty of corners

Juventus's depleted defence will face a stern test against Lazio's free-scoring attack. The visitors have scored twice or more in seven out of nine games so far, and rank fourth for xG in Serie A with 13.58. This is only marginally below the number of goals they’ve actually scored (14).

Lazio has historically struggled in Turin, securing only one victory in their last 20 league visits, achieved in October 2017 with a brace from Immobile. Despite their strong performance in long passes, ranking third in both attempted and successful ones, Lazio's defence shows vulnerabilities, particularly with their attacking wing-back Tavares. He has provided five assists but also has defensive lapses. Coupled with Juventus's own defensive challenges, this sets the stage for a potentially difficult match for both teams.





With both teams boasting dynamic wing players, the use of width and quick transitional play could play a significant role. Lazio leads Serie A in corners, with 49 in total, averaging seven per match. With players like Isaksen and Tavares, they plan to capitalise on open spaces and deliver crosses that will challenge the aerial capabilities of the Juventus defence.

Our Juventus vs Lazio predictions highlight the potential for a high-scoring encounter, with both teams having dynamic wing players and tactical managers.