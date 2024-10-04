Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets for the Juventus vs Cagliari clash in Sunday's Serie A 7th round at 12:30 pm.

+

Juventus vs Cagliari Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Juventus vs Cagliari

Juventus Victory with odds of @ 1.368 on BetWinner , equating to a 72% chance of the hosts winning.

, equating to a 72% chance of the hosts winning. Dusan Vlahovic to score with odds of @ 1.909 on BetWinner , indicating a 50% chance of the Serbian forward scoring.

, indicating a 50% chance of the Serbian forward scoring. Both teams to score - no with odds of @1.596 on BetWinner, representing a 62% chance for either club to fail to find the back of the net.

Juventus should be expected to win against Cagliari by a scoreline of 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Juventus continue their Serie A title charge when they host Cagliari this Sunday afternoon.

New head coach Thiago Motta has had a strong start to the season, winning three games and drawing the other three.

Although fans would have preferred a couple more victories, Juventus still haven’t conceded and remain just one point behind Napoli in first spot.

Cagliari, on the other hand, have only collected five points from six matches and languish in 17th spot. They head to Turin after beating Parma 3-2, but haven’t performed well against the stronger teams this season.

A harrowing 4-0 defeat against Napoli was sandwiched in between two other defeats to nil, and Juventus will be keen to inflict another big defeat on their opponents this weekend.

Probable Lineups for Juventus vs Cagliari

The probable lineup for Juventus in the "system of play."

Perin; Rouhi, Bremer, Kalulu, Danilo, McKennie, Fagioli, Yildiz, Koopmeiners, Gonzalez, Vlahovic

The probable lineup for Cagliari in the "system of play."

Scuffet; Obert, Mina, Luperto, Zappa, Makoumbou, Adopo, Luvumbo, Viola, Zortea, Piccoli

Routine home win

Juventus remain unbeaten in their first six Serie A matches. Thiago Motta, the new head coach, appears to have his team ready to compete for the title.

Sitting in second place, they’ve proven to be rather strong at home in the early exchanges, beating the likes of Como and PSV in the Champions League.

They held league leaders Napoli to a 0-0 draw, showing they can go toe-to-toe with the best in the league. This might be the season they secure silverware.

Cagliari lost 4-0 to Napoli, and although they held Juve to a 2-2 draw last season, this is an entirely new squad under Motta, who will take some stopping.

Juventus vs Cagliari Bet 1: Juventus Victory @ 1.368 with BetWinner.

Serbian to score once more

If they are to win the league or cup competition, they will need to rely on their Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic to regularly find the back of the net.

Having scored a brace in their 3-0 win over Verona, the 24-year-old went five games without a goal, before scoring yet another brace, this time against Genoa.

This represents one of Juventus’ easier opponents at home this campaign, and the striker will likely get plenty of opportunities compared to games against Napoli and Roma.

He’s easily the club’s most important player, and Vlahovic is capable of scoring in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Juventus vs Cagliari Bet 2: Dusan Vlahovic Victory @ 1.909 with BetWinner.

Another clean sheet in the bank

At the end of the pitch is where Juventus are doing some of their best work. After six Serie A matches, they are yet to concede a single goal - which is incredibly impressive.

That record will of course come to an end at some point, but Motta will be bitterly disappointed if that is against Cagliari.

The visitors failed to score against Napoli, Roma, Empoli and Lecce this season, and one could argue Juventus are on par or better than all four of those clubs.

Juventus have kept three clean sheets at home against Cagliari in their last five head-to-head matches and are more than capable of adding a fourth.