Inter vs RB Leipzig Predictions: Backing Inter For Home Win

Inter face RB Leipzig at the San Siro in the Champions League on Tuesday. Read below for our Inter vs RB Leipzig predictions and analysis.

+

Inter vs RB Leipzig Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter vs RB Leipzig

Inter -1 with odds of @2.22 on 22Bet , equating to a 45.5% implied probability.

, equating to a 45.5% implied probability. Mehdi Taremi to score and Inter to win with odds of @2.80 on 22Bet , indicating a 36.4% implied probability.

, indicating a 36.4% implied probability. Inter to be leading at half-time with odds of @1.90 on 22Bet, representing a 52.6% implied probability.

Inter are predicted to beat RB Leipzig by a scoreline of 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

A formidable Inter team host RB Leipzig at the San Siro on Tuesday night.

Inter, who recorded an emphatic win over Verona on Saturday, have 10 points from four Champions League matches. They are keeping pace with Napoli in Serie A, and seem set to advance to the knockout rounds of Europe’s premier club competition.

Lautaro Martinez missed the weekend’s match due to a fever. There’s a good chance the Argentine sits this one out, which is a factor to consider when making Inter vs RB Leipzig predictions.

Defeat to Hoffenheim on Saturday made it three losses in four matches for Leipzig. They suffered a defeat on the road against Celtic in their latest Champions League match, marking their fourth consecutive loss in the tournament.

It’s an uphill battle for Leipzig to qualify. Their campaign doesn’t get any easier as they head to Milan to face an Inter team brimming with confidence.

Probable Lineups for Inter vs RB Leipzig

Inter probable XI:

Sommer; Pavard, de Vrij, Bisseck; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Zielinski, Augusto; Arnautovic, Taremi.

RB Leipzig probable XI:

Gulacsi; Lukeba, Klostermann, Orban, Henrichs; Baumgartner, Haidara, Vermeeren, Nusa; Openda, Sesko.

Routine Win at San Siro

The first of our Inter vs RB Leipzig predictions backs the home team to secure a routine victory. Leipzig are nearing the point where their Champions League campaign seems almost a lost cause, with their defense having conceded nine goals in the last four matches.

Inter have been inconsistent in the final third this season. Blowout wins like we saw at the weekend have been mixed with narrow wins, like their 1-0 victories over Venezia and Arsenal earlier this month.

A shaky Leipzig defense is likely to give Inter's attack the chance to shine in front of their home fans. We expect Inter to comfortably cover the spread and win with ease.

Inter vs RB Leipzig Bet 1: Inter -1 @2.22 with 22Bet

Taremi Records Another Champions League Goal Contribution

With three goal contributions against Red Star Belgrade, Mehdi Taremi seems set to start up front for Inter on Tuesday. Some rotation is anticipated in the final third, as Taremi has started all four Champions League matches so far.

Regardless of Lautaro Martinez’s availability, Simone Inzaghi appears to favour Taremi in the Champions League, despite him being little more than a squad player in Serie A.

Very experienced in the competition from his time with Porto, Taremi has had multiple shots in each of his last two Champions League appearances. Backing the Iranian to score in an Inter win is a good option here.

Inter vs RB Leipzig Bet 2: Mehdi Taremi to score and Inter to win @2.80 with 22Bet

Quick Start from Hosts

Inter have led at half-time in two of their first four Champions League matches, while Leipzig have been behind at the break in three of their four games.

Also, Inter haven’t trailed at half-time in any of their 13 Serie A matches this term.

This Leipzig defence has consistently conceded chances, and there’s no reason for that to change against this Inter side. A quick start from Inter could see this game effectively wrapped up by half-time.