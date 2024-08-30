Inter vs Atalanta Predictions: Inter to win, both teams to score

Our football betting expert provides predictions for the Inter vs Atalanta clash as the teams face off in Serie A at 8:45 pm on Friday.

+

Inter vs Atalanta Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter vs Atalanta

Inter Victory with odds of @1.72 on 1xBet, equating to a 60% chance of the home side winning.

Over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.727 on 1xBet, indicating a 65% chance for there to be at least three goals in the match.

Both teams to score and over 2.5 with odds of @1.909 on 1xBet, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net, with the match seeing at least three goals.

Inter can continue their winning run over Atalanta by winning 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Inter welcome Atalanta to the San Siro on Friday night as they aim to continue their winning run over Gian Piero Gasperini’s team.

Inter faltered in the opening week of the season as they slumped to a 2-2 draw against Genoa. They bounced back last weekend by coasting past Lecce. Although I Nerazzurri beat Luca Gotti’s team 2-0, they squandered several big chances.

Simone Inzaghi’s side won the league at a canter last season. They finished 19 points above their local rivals and the title was all but wrapped up by March. Inter have bolstered their squad in the summer, but face stiff competition from Juventus if they are to retain their crown. The Old Lady remain busy in the transfer market and want to add Jadon Sancho to their ranks.

Atalanta won 4-0 in their opening match of the season, but suffered a setback away to Torino in their last outing. Gasperini’s team took the lead and finished the game with a superior xG to their opponents, but they wound up losing 2-1.

Gasperini has been in charge of Atalanta since 2016. He guided the team back to the Champions League last season by securing a 4th place finish in Serie A.

Probable Lineups for Inter vs Atalanta

The probable lineup for Inter in the "system of play."

Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Taremi, Thuram

The probable lineup for Atalanta in the "system of play."

Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, De Roon; Zappacosta, Pasalic, Ederson, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Brescianini, Retegui

Inter to Secure an Important Victory

The first of our Inter vs Atalanta predictions is for the home side to pick up all three points. I Nerazzurri are unbeaten in their last 12 matches against Atalanta and have won the last four.

Inter lost just one of their 19 league games at the San Siro last season. They scored an average of 2.32 goals per match over that period and conceded just 0.58. The only defeat came at home to Sassuolo in September. Inzaghi’s team have remained unbeaten in 22 home games across all competitions since then.

Atalanta have won just one of their last six matches, thanks to a poor showing in pre-season.

Inter vs Atalanta Bet 1: Inter Victory @ 1.72 with 1xBet

A Glut of Goals

There were plenty of clear-cut chances in Atalanta’s last game as they succumbed to defeat against Torino. Gasperini’s side has an xG of 3.14 and an xGA of 2.38. There were 11 big chances created in the match according to Opta, so we could easily have seen more than the three goals.

There have been three goals or more in five of the last six league meetings between these sides. Those matches have seen an average of 3.5 goals. Inzaghi’s side beat Atalanta 4-0 in this fixture last season and will fancy their chances of scoring a few once again.

Over 2.5 goals has landed in both of Atalanta’s matches so far this season.

Inter vs Atalanta Bet 2: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.727 with 1xBet

Atalanta Have the Cutting Edge

Inter had the best defence in Serie A last season, conceding an average of 0.58 goals per game. However, clean sheets have been hard for them to come by against Atalanta, so we are backing both teams to score here.

This bet has won in four of the last five head-to-heads in the league. Despite failing to secure a win over Inter in that period, Atalanta averaged a goal per game. Since losing to Inter back in February, Gasperini’s side have scored in all 14 of their matches in Serie A, with an average of 2.07 goals per game.