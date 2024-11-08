Inter Milan vs Napoli Predictions: A Tight Battle for the Top Spot

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for Inter Milan vs Napoli ahead of the Serie A big match, on Sunday at 8:45 PM.

+

Inter Milan vs Napoli Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter Milan vs Napoli

Under 2.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.96 on BetWinner , equating to a 53% chance of a low scoring game.

, equating to a 53% chance of a low scoring game. Inter or Draw with odds of @ 1.271 on BetWinner , indicating a 57% chance of the Nerazzurri not losing the game and maximum four goals being scored.

, indicating a 57% chance of the Nerazzurri not losing the game and maximum four goals being scored. Under 3.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.33 on BetWinner, representing a 61% chance for no more than three goals being scored and at least seven corners being taken in the match.

Inter Milan and Napoli should be expected to draw with a 1-1 scoreline.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The battle for Serie A leadership is set to hit its peak on Sunday, as Inter Milan welcome Napoli to San Siro.

With the visitors holding a slender one-point advantage over the Nerazzurri in the league standings, this matchup could prove pivotal in shaping their respective campaigns. Both teams are riding high on recent successes, each having clinched victories in five of their last six league outings.

Led by Simone Inzaghi, Inter have tasted defeat only once this season—a 2-1 setback in the derby against AC Milan. Impressively, they have managed three consecutive clean sheets, including a hard-fought win over Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Despite a recent 3-0 home defeat to Atlanta, Napoli have accumulated four more points than they had at this point last season.

Probable Lineups for Inter Milan vs Napoli

The probable lineup for Inter Milan in the "system of play."

Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro.

The probable lineup for Napoli in the "system of play."

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Olivera; Anguissa, Gilmour; Politano, McTominay, Kvaratskhelia; Lukaku.

An intriguing tactical battle

Inter's recent form is very strong, winning eight of their last nine matches across all competitions. Their scoring streak of 28 consecutive Serie A home games is another extraordinary feat, surpassed only in Europe by Lille (30) and Barcelona (29).

The match also offers a fascinating tactical duel between Inzaghi and his predecessor at Inter, Antonio Conte.

Conte's Napoli might have stumbled last weekend, but their resilience is unquestionable. They boast a solid defence and swift counter-attacks poised to exploit any weaknesses in Inter's backline, which has already conceded 13 goals in Serie A this season.

Conte, already triumphant at San Siro this season following a 2-0 win over AC Milan, is likely to approach this clash with caution, particularly after their attacking weaknesses were laid bare by Atalanta.

Inter Milan vs Napoli Bet 1: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.96 with BetWinner

A Turkish delight for the Nerazzurri

While Napoli's current form appears promising, recent head-to-head encounters, as analysed in our Inter Milan vs Napoli predictions, favour the reigning Italian champions.

The Nerazzurri have gone unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 league matches against Napoli, and have won four of the last five played at San Siro.

Historically, these fixtures have been low-scoring, with nine of the last ten games producing fewer than 2.5 goals and eight ending with at least one team failing to score.

Inter remain favourites to win the Serie A title, though it's worth noting that no Italian club has successfully defended the Scudetto since 2020.

Their occasional lapses in high-pressure situations have been costly, highlighted by conceding six goals—three in the final 15 minutes—against AC Milan and Juventus, which ultimately led them to drop crucial points.

However, the return of Hakan Calhanoglu to the midfield is a boost for Inter, offering creativity and a set-piece threat. The Turkish international bolstered his remarkable record by netting yet another penalty midweek—he has converted all 22 penalties for both Inter Milan and AC Milan in all competitions.

Inter Milan vs Napoli Bet 2: Inter or Draw @ 1.271 with BetWinner

Stats suggest corners aplenty

Key players for Inter include Lautaro Martinez, who is eager to score again at home after his winning goal against Venezia, and Dimarco, left-wing crosses have been vital, providing three assists this season.

A critical midfield duel will unfold as Napoli's recent arrival, Scott McTominay, faces off against Inter's Nicolo Barella, who has been a consistently top performer for the home side.

Inter lead Serie A in corner kicks, averaging 7 per game, while Napoli follows closely with 5.3. However, Inter conceded 13 corners to Arsenal this past week, suggesting that corners could be a significant factor for our Inter Milan vs Napoli Predictions.