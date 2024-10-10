Hungary host the Netherlands in Nations League A Group C on Friday. Read here for our Hungary vs Netherlands predictions and best bets.



Hungary vs Netherlands Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Hungary vs Netherlands

Both teams to score with odds of @1.71 on BetWinner , equating to a 60.2% implied probability.

, equating to a 60.2% implied probability. Over 3.5 total goals with odds of @2.56 on BetWinner , equating to a 38.5% implied probability.

, equating to a 38.5% implied probability. Cody Gakpo to score anytime with odds of @2.75 on BetWinner, equating to a 40% implied probability.

Netherlands are predicted to beat Hungary 3-1 on matchday three of the Nations League.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Hungary host the Netherlands at Budapest’s Puskas Arena on Friday night on matchday three of the Nations League.

After a 5–0 hammering away to Germany and a home draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary are under some pressure coming into this match. Widely tipped as the dark horses before last summer’s Euros, the Mighty Magyars are at threat of Nations League relegation.

After earning promotion in each of the first two editions of the Nations League, Hungary are one of the weaker teams in the top section of the competition.

The Netherlands smashed Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-2 and played out an exciting 2-2 draw with Germany. A positive result here could see them move to the top of the group if Germany drop points in Zenica.

Ronald Koeman has made some significant changes to his squad, some by choice and some due to necessity. Noa Lang, Jerdy Schouten, Teun Koopmeiners, and Nathan Ake are among those to miss out.

Probable Lineups for Hungary vs Netherlands

Hungary probable XI:

Dibusz; Botka, Orban, Dardai; Bolla, Nikitscher, Schafer, Nagy; Sallai, Varga, Szoboszlai.

Netherlands probable XI:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, van de Ven, Maatsen; Reijnders, Gravenberch; Kluivert, Simons, Gakpo; Brobbey.

BTTS Worth Backing

Hungary might have failed to score in their first two matches, but we expect them to break that slump on Friday. The Netherlands haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last four matches and leaked four goals in their first two Nations League fixtures.

Both teams scored in Hungary’s last five matches of Euro 2024 qualifying. Nations League matches are closer to qualification intensity than the Euros themselves and are markedly more competitive than the friendlies littered throughout the international schedule.

It would be easy to go with BTTS – no with Hungary’s struggles in front of goal. Instead, we are banking on the Mighty Magyars finding their finishing boots. They are due.

Hungary vs Netherlands Bet 1: Both teams to score @1.71 with BetWinner

Goals Galore in Budapest

Over 3.5 goals has paid out in the Netherlands’ first two Nations League matches. Goals have been flying in at both ends during Oranje fixtures since their goalless draw with France in the Euro 2024 group stage.

With Hungary’s defence conceding five to Germany and three to Switzerland in 2024, this Netherlands attack should create chances aplenty. At the other end, Hungary will be looking to regain their goal-scoring form from their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

With a 3-1 Netherlands win as our correct score pick, we love the value on over 3.5 at this price.

Hungary vs Netherlands Bet 2: Over 3.5 total goals @2.65 with BetWinner

Gakpo Adds 14th Oranje Goal

With just 214 Premier League minutes to his name this season, Cody Gakpo is well-rested coming into this international break. Gakpo will be desperate to put in a good performance here as he wants to prove his value to Arne Slot.

A key player for the Netherlands for several years, Gakpo has 13 international goals, three of which were scored in the Nations League. He’s the only player in Ronald Koeman’s squad with double-digit goals for the Oranje.

Facing a Hungary defence which conceded five to Germany in the last international break, the 40% implied probability on Gakpo to find the net is on the low side.