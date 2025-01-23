As football evolves rapidly, defenders have become increasingly valuable in the goalscorer market.

This season defenders have contributed to 12% of goals in Europe’s top five leagues. Who’s got the best chance to find the back of the net this weekend?

Anytime Goalscorer Market Odds Johan Vasquez (vs Monza) 11.00 Yerri Mina (vs Torino) 13.00 Sebastiano Luperto (vs Torino) 23.00 Saul Coco (vs Cagliari) 9.00 Timo Becker (vs Wolfsburg) 9.00 Robin Koch (vs Hoffenheim) 12.00 Artur Theate (vs Hoffeinheim) 8.50 Valentin Gendrey (vs Eintracht Frankfurt) 11.00 Jules Koundé (vs Valencia) 9.00 Nayef Aguerd (vs Getafe) 11.00

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

In the Premier League, five defenders have already scored three goals or more this season, while 15 ended the 2023/2024 campaign with at least three goals each.

Serie A also sees defenders stepping up, with Cagliari's Nadir Zortea and Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries both finding the net five times, joined by five others with a minimum of three goals. This trend reflects a decade-long evolution in football, where centre-backs and full-backs are more involved in attacking plays, producing more shots and assists.

Ten years ago, in the 2014/2015 season, defenders in Ligue 1, Serie A, and the Premier League accounted for 11%, 12%, and 9.9% of the total goals, respectively. Fast forward to the 2024/2025 season, and these values have risen to 12.4% in France’s top flight and 13.4% in Italy, while the Premier League has also seen an increase (+1.2%).

To date, defenders have scored over one in ten goals (333 out of 2,752) in Europe's top leagues. This is slightly below last season's figure of 13.4% but aligns with the 2022/2023 rate of 12.3%. Notably, Serie A and the Bundesliga hit peaks of 15.6% and 14.8% in their most recent high-scoring seasons for defenders.

Such trends present opportunities for bettors: with typical odds at 9.00 or above, and implied probability of 11%, betting on defender goals can yield excellent value.

The Ones To Watch

Inter Mlan’s Denzel Dumfries stands out this season, having an unmatched non-penalty xG (expected goals) of 3.9 in Europe, and a shot conversion rate of 17.6%, one of Serie A’s highest.

As a wing-back in Simone Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 system, the Dutch international benefits significantly, and his physical attributes make him a formidable threat during set pieces.

However, with Inter's schedule tight due to Champions League fixtures, Dumfries might be rested for the game against Lecce, prompting bettors to consider alternatives.

Johan Vásquez (Genoa)

The Mexican centre-back could be a strong option, boasting a 1.34 xG from 15 shots, including one that hit the post, ranking him 11th in Serie A in xG.

Genoa plays Monza, known for conceding the fourth-highest number of shots from set pieces (79) and fifth in expected goals against from dead-ball scenarios (6.15).

Vásquez has a track record of scoring in previous Serie A seasons, and might soon find the back of the net again.

Gerry Mina and Sebastiano Luperto (Cagliari); Samuel Coco (Torino)

The Friday night match between Torino and Cagliari also poses a potential set-piece goal opportunity. The Sardinians have the highest xG conceded from set pieces (7.71), while the hosts have let in eight goals from dead-ball situations.

Bets on goalscorers like centre-backs Gerry Mina or Sebastiano Luperto, who scored against Lecce last week, and Saúl Coco from Torino (0.96 xG, 14 shots, two goals, and a recent woodwork hit) could be worthwhile.

Timo Becker (Holstein Kiel)

In the Bundesliga, Willi Orbán of RB Leipzig leads with five goals and a 3.14 xG. However, betting on him to score against Bayer Leverkusen's solid defense might not be the best choice.

Better options could be found in players like Holstein Kiel’s Timo Becker, the 11th-ranked defender in xG (1.22), as he faces Wolfsburg, the team conceding the most expected goals in the league (8.38).

Robin Koch and Artur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt); Valentin Gendrey (Hoffenheim)

The clash between Hoffenheim and Frankfurt, ranked third and second for xG conceded from dead-ball situations, might yield goals from centre-backs like Robin Koch (0.87 x with eight shots), Artur Theate (22 shots, 0.89 xG), or right-back Valentin Gendrey (two goals in all competition, 0.69 xG in Bundesliga).

Jules Koundé (Barcelona); Nayef Aguerd (Real Sociedad)

In La Liga, the current defender goal percentage is 10.64%, the lowest among Europe’s top leagues this season. However, only the Premier League in 2022/2023 saw a lower rate (9.96%) and this suggests a potential increase in defender goals during the latter half of the season in Spain.

This weekend, keep an eye on Barcelona vs Valencia, which has the highest projected goal line at 3.89, according to our in-house tool. Jules Koundé ranks third for xG among La Liga defenders at 1.62, with Valencia conceding the seventh-worst xG from set pieces.

The French full-back has scored three goals for Barça this season in all competitions, just one shy of his personal best set during the 2020/21 season with the Blaugrana. With attractive odds of 10.00, he could be a worthwhile punt.

Finally, Real Sociedad is expected to score at least once against Getafe, who have the eighth-worst defence for xG conceded in set-piece situations (4.91). Nayef Aguerd, with 11 shots, two woodwork hits, and a total of 1.98 xG (second only to Villarreal's Sergi Cardona among defenders) presents another valuable opportunity.

The Moroccan has consistently found the net in each of his last six campaigns, missing the mark in just one season in the past decade (in 2017/18 with FUS Rabat). With high odds of 17.00 and an implied probability of 6%, backing La Real’s centreback could prove a rewarding choice.