How Bettors Should Approach Liam Rosenior’s Goal-Laden Strasbourg

Succeeding Viera in France was never going to be easy, especially when your previous experience ended in a sacking in England's second tier.

Yet, that's exactly what Liam Rosenior has achieved - and with style. He has left his mark with this plucky Strasbourg outfit.

Upcoming Strasbourg Markets BetWinner Odds Strasbourg Over 1.5 Goals (vs Saint Etienne) 1.80 Strasbourg Win and BTTS (vs Saint Etienne) 3.50 Over 2.5 and BTTS (vs Monaco) 1.70

Odds courtesy of BetWinner. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

All Signs Point Towards A Pro-Strasbourg Stance

Strasbourg's new-look squad includes several Chelsea loanees, given the Ligue 1 club was purchased by BlueCo last summer - the same company that owns Chelsea. In August, Strasbourg made Ligue 1 history against Montpellier, becoming the first-ever Ligue 1 side to field all outfield players under 23.

It's a young squad, but Liam Rosenior is moulding them as the season unfolds. It’s been quite a season. Rosenior masterminded Roberto De Zerbi's first Ligue 1 defeat (1-0) as Marseille coach. Strasbourg scored three goals in a 4-3 away defeat in Lyon. The 3-3 draw in Lille showed their ability to get on the scoresheet multiple times against another European-chasing Ligue 1 stalwart.

Strasbourg have scored in all nine Ligue 1 fixtures this season. The only match where both teams failed to score was that impressive 1-0 showing against Marseille. Over 2.5 Goals has landed in 6 out of 9 outings. They found the net twice in their 4-2 defeat to PSG in Paris. This youthful Strasbourg side are rubbing shoulders with the league's best, offering bettors an interesting opportunity for upcoming matches.

If Strasbourg keep showing the ruthlessness and bravery that comes with fielding such a young, ambitious side, can their 20-year-old captain, Habib Diarra, guide them to more upsets and regular drama-packed matches? Why not?

Next up, Strasbourg take on Saint-Etienne, currently languishing in the relegation zone with a -16 goal difference. Only Montpellier (29) have conceded more goals than Strasbourg's next opponents, who have allowed 24 after nine games.

Saint-Etienne surpassing 20.0 xG before reaching ten fixtures is concerning enough, but doing so by conceding four goals and 3.0 xG to newly-promoted and previously winless Angers at the weekend only adds to their woes. All signs point towards a pro-Strasbourg stance on Matchday 10, with Strasbourg Over 1.5 Team Goals at 1.80.

Advantage Strasbourg: Goals at both ends

BTTS has landed in all four of Strasbourg’s away matches this season and in 8 out of 9 games overall. Not only that, but Strasbourg have scored two or more goals in 75% of their away matches and in 6 out of 9 matches on the whole. With multiple goals in seven of nine matches, only PSG surpass Rosenior's men.

Could a Strasbourg win and BTTS at a sizable price of 3.60 be on the cards in the upcoming fixture against a struggling, relegation-threatened Saint Etienne? With Strasbourg generously deemed at 2.00 to win the game, the BTTS and result market offer quite the opportunity. Only one of Saint Etienne's six losses this term has overseen BTTS, but they've not yet met this all-action Strasbourg ensemble.

Looking ahead to next week, it's Monaco who come to town. Second in the league and just three points behind PSG, Monaco present a daunting task. Yet, for Le Racing, is it daunting, or is it just another challenge they'll willingly take on in their stride? Again, the goals markets appear to be the best approach here, with both sides creating opportunities in Ligue 1: Over 2.5 and BTTS at 1.72 and Over 3.0 Asian Goal Line at 1.85.

Monaco's 16.0 xG this term certainly adds to what the hosts have to offer. In terms of scheduling and minutes in the legs, the away side face a midweek Champions League tie in Bologna before fully shifting focus to Strasbourg the following Saturday. That’s an advantage for Strasbourg.