Handicap Betting in Football Explained

Want to know what handicap betting is, look no further.

Our guide will discuss in detail what handicap betting is and strategies for this betting market.

What is Handicap Betting in Football

Handicap betting is very popular in Kenya. However, it can also be confusing for beginners.

Handicap betting adds excitement to sports betting. It levels the playing field and allows you to bet on how well a team or player will perform relative to expectations.

It’s a concept that allows bookmakers to add or remove goals to advantage or disadvantage one team over the other.

Handicaps are written in the following form (+/- num. (+) means that you give the edge to the chosen team, and (-) gives it to the opposite team.

Understanding Handicap Betting: The Complete Guide

Here's a straightforward guide on how handicap betting works:

Starting with the basics : In handicap betting, bookmakers give one team—the underdog a virtual head start with goals before kickoff. For example, since Tusker FC is better than Nzoia Sugar FC, Nzoia Sugar FC might start with a one or two-goal advantage.

: In handicap betting, bookmakers give one team—the underdog a virtual head start with goals before kickoff. For example, since Tusker FC is better than Nzoia Sugar FC, Nzoia Sugar FC might start with a one or two-goal advantage. Placing your bet : When you place a handicap bet, you're wagering on whether the team with the virtual lead (underdog) will win with that advantage or if the favourite can overcome this challenge and still become victorious.

: When you place a handicap bet, you're wagering on whether the team with the virtual lead (underdog) will win with that advantage or if the favourite can overcome this challenge and still become victorious. Reading the odds: If you see, for example, " Tusker FC (-1)" vs "Nzoia Sugar FC (+1)", it means Tusker FC must win by more than one goal for your bet to pay because they are starting one goal down. On the other hand, Nzoia Sugar FC starts one goal up, so if they lose by just one goal (or draw or win), your bet on them wins.

If you see, for example, " Tusker FC (-1)" vs "Nzoia Sugar FC (+1)", it means Tusker FC must win by more than one goal for your bet to pay because they are starting one goal down. On the other hand, Nzoia Sugar FC starts one goal up, so if they lose by just one goal (or draw or win), your bet on them wins. Exploring variants: There's also 'Asian Handicap', which eliminates draws from possible outcomes and offers fractional goals in handicaps to prevent tie results. This is also another strategy for bettors.

By following these points, Kenyans interested in football handicap betting can approach their next wager with confidence and an edge in knowledge.

Strategies for Winning with Handicap Betting in Football

Handicap betting markets are increasingly popular and easy to understand. However, you need to know some tips and strategies before jumping into it. Here are some tactics that can help bettors when engaging with this particular betting market.

Thorough Research is a Critical

Bettors should immerse themselves in the teams' past performances, current form, injuries, and even head-to-head stats to predict outcomes more accurately.

Understand Home Advantage

In football, playing on home field can significantly influence the game's result. The home teams have played on the same pitch year after year, and they have already mastered the field, which could be a little overwhelming for a visitor.

Shop Around for Better Odds

Different bookmakers offer varying odds and handicaps. Therefore, you need to compare odds across different betting sites in Kenya to find the best value for your bet. Even a small difference in betting odds can impact your overall potential return significantly.

Keep an Eye on Market Movements

Odds keep fluctuating. If a punter notices shifting trends or odds, it might indicate insider knowledge about team changes that could affect the match outcome.

Manage Your Bankroll

Wise bettors allocate funds strategically across different bets to minimise risk of losing more. The aim of bankroll management is to try to make your money last as long as possible, without having to deposit more.

Let’s elaborate these strategies using a table:

Strategy Risk level Potential returns Difficulty level Deep Team Research Medium High Medium Considering Home Advantage Low-Medium Medium-High Low Odds Shopping Low-Medium Variable Medium Market Movement Analysis High High High

As you embark on your betting journey, remember to approach handicap betting cautiously and enthusiastically, always adjusting your strategies and learning from successes and setbacks.

If the strategy does not help you, do not hesitate to change it and try a new one.