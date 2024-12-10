Girona vs Liverpool Predictions: Slot’s Reds Go Six For Six

Red-hot Liverpool travel to Spain to face Girona on matchday six of the Champions League on Tuesday.

+

Girona vs Liverpool Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Girona vs Liverpool

Liverpool -1 at odds of 1.666 on 1xBet , equating to a 43.5% implied probability.

, equating to a 43.5% implied probability. Liverpool/Liverpool at odds of 2.01 on 1xBet , indicating a 44.4% implied probability.

, indicating a 44.4% implied probability. Luis Diaz to score anytime at odds of 2.80 on 1xBet, representing a 37% implied probability.

Liverpool are predicted to beat Girona 3-0 on Tuesday night.

New to 1xBet? Learn all about the 1xBet welcome offer.

Haven't joined 1xBet yet? Explore our 1xbet registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in Kenya.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Table-topping Liverpool are in Spain on Tuesday night to face Girona.

The home team have lost four of their five Champions League matches so far. Losses on the road against PSV Eindhoven and Sturm Graz in the last two matchdays have left them facing an uphill battle.

While within striking distance of a playoff place, Girona’s Champions League schedule doesn’t get much easier, with a trip to San Siro to face Milan and a visit from Arsenal in the new year.

With five wins from five matches, Arne Slot’s Liverpool are set to gain significant backing in Girona vs Liverpool predictions. Remarkably, the away team has conceded just one goal so far.

It's not just a matter of having a favorable schedule, either. Liverpool have already beaten Milan, Real Madrid, and Bayer Leverkusen.

Probable Lineups for Girona vs Liverpool

Girona probable XI:

Gazzaniga; Martinez, Lopez, Krejci, Gutierrez; Martin, Romeu; Gil, van de Beek, Portu; Miovski.

Liverpool probable XI:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Routine Liverpool Win

Four of Liverpool’s five Champions League wins have been by multiple goals. The away side have a +11 goal difference through five matches, showing how dominant they have been.

Three of Girona’s defeats have been by just one goal, which will be part of the reason we can get a price of 2.30 in this market.

The Girona defence has been no better than mediocre in La Liga, while Arne Slot’s array of attacking options have been creating chances for fun. We think this is a standout selection in Girona vs Liverpool predictions.

Girona vs Liverpool Bet 1: Liverpool -1 at odds of 1.666 on 1xBet

Early Advantage for the Reds

Liverpool have led at half-time in three of their five Champions League matches. Meanwhile, Girona have been trailing at half-time in two of their five games and have a -2 goal difference in the first halves.

While Liverpool have been marginally better in second halves than first halves in the Premier League, their first-half record is still stellar.

Girona’s lack of attacking firepower – two first-half goals in five Champions League matches – means a first-half goal for Liverpool should be enough for this bet to pay out. The away side should win this at a canter.

Girona vs Liverpool Bet 2: Liverpool/Liverpool at odds of 2.01 on 1xBet

Diaz Adds to CL Tally

Having scored a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen and started in the victory over Real Madrid, Luis Diaz has accumulated the highest expected goals of any Liverpool player in the 2024-25 Champions League.

Diaz has had eight shots over his last two Champions League matches. He often seems to find his best goal-scoring form in continental competition, scoring three Europa League goals last term and averaging three shots per match in the 2022-23 Champions League.

Facing a Girona team that conceded four to PSV Eindhoven, three to Feyenoord, and three to Leganes, we like Diaz’s chances of adding to his Champions League tally.