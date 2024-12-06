Fulham vs Arsenal Predictions: Saka to Fire the Gunners to Victory

Our betting expert provides Fulham vs Arsenal predictions ahead of their Premier League clash at 3 pm on Sunday.

+

Fulham vs Arsenal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Fulham vs Arsenal

Arsenal Victory with odds of @1.59 on BetWinner .

. Bukayo Saka to score with odds of @2.75 on BetWinner .

. Both teams to score with odds of @1.78 on BetWinner.

Arsenal should beat Fulham 3-1 on Sunday.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal head to Craven Cottage this weekend to take on Fulham as they aim to keep the pressure on Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title.

Fulham finished 13th last season, comfortably above the relegation zone. Marco Silva’s side have certainly solidified their place in the top flight and are eager to build on that success this season.

The campaign's opening months have gone well for Fulham as they remain firmly in midtable once again. However, they have a day less to prepare for this fixture due to their clash with Brighton on Thursday night.

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last season, finishing a point behind Manchester City. This time around, it’s Liverpool they are chasing.

Following their 2-0 victory over Manchester United in midweek, the Gunners head into the weekend seven points behind Arne Slot’s team. With three consecutive Premier League matches, Arsenal need to maintain that momentum if they are to get their hands on the trophy this year.

Probable Lineups for Fulham vs Arsenal

The probable lineup for Fulham in the "system of play."

Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Berge, Smith-Rowe; Iwobi, Nelson, Jimenez

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "system of play."

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Havertz

Arsenal in Fine Form

Since Martin Odegaard’s return, the Gunners have been back to their best. The midfielder is a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s midfield, and the team struggled in his absence.

Arsenal have won their last four competitive matches, scoring 15 goals in the process. Their last away game was an emphatic 5-2 win over West Ham, and they are likely to find success going forward at Craven Cottage.

Fulham have managed just one victory in their last 10 head-to-heads against the Gunners. They have lost seven of those matches, so an away win is the first of our Fulham vs Arsenal predictions.

Fulham vs Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal Victory @ 1.59 with BetWinner

Saka Back Amongst the Goals

Bukayo Saka tops the assist charts in the Premier League, but he is also getting his name on the scoresheet with Arsenal back among the goals. Therefore, we are backing the winger to score as part of our Fulham vs Arsenal predictions.

Saka is proving to be impossible to stop. His pace and direct dribbling make life difficult for the opposition full-back, and the stats underline his importance. Bukayo ranks in the top 1% for touches in the opposition box and progressive passes received compared with attacking midfielders and wingers in Europe’s top five leagues over the past year.

The England international has scored three goals in his last four matches. Saka netted 16 goals last season and could get close to that tally once again. He could prove to be the difference maker as Arsenal navigate the busy festive period.

Fulham vs Arsenal Bet 2: Bukayo Saka Anytime Scorer @ 2.75 with BetWinner

Fulham Have Cutting Edge

Arsenal have shown plenty of positives, but they have struggled to keep clean sheets on the road. They have conceded in their last five away Premier League games, so both teams to score seems appealing here.

The Gunners had the best defensive record in the league last season, but they haven’t been quite as solid this time around. West Ham were able to score two goals in the first half of Arsenal’s last away game.

Fulham also found the net in all six home matches ahead of their midweek clash with Brighton, scoring an average of 1.67 goals per game during that run. With Marco Silva’s men capable of posing a threat, we should see a highly entertaining fixture when Arsenal head to Craven Cottage on Sunday.